uni Brands Corporation Teams Up with IMG Academy on National Signing Day

The partnership supports student-athletes that are writing the next chapter of their athletic careers at IMG Academy

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the starting lines to the dotted lines, uni Brands Corporation and IMG Academy are once again joining forces to support National Signing Day on both November 8th and December 20th. The occasions represent a powerful moment when student-athletes commit to the next chapter of their athletic and academic journeys. IMG Academy will host both events on its Bradenton, Florida campus, where they expect to have over 50 student-athletes signing for National Signing Day and around 100 student-athletes in total committing to a collegiate sports program to further their academic and athletic careers.

This is the second time uni has sponsored National Signing Day as part of its platform "Start Your Story," which is focused on supporting and inspiring individuals writing the next chapter of their lives. uni understands that a picture may capture the memorable moment when individuals commit to their goals, but a pen's signature permanently solidifies this milestone.

"Athletics and academics represent powerful and formative parts of our unique stories, which is why we continue to support National Signing Day. We're grateful to the opportunity to celebrate these student-athletes as they memorialize this important moment in their inspiring journey," highlights Mike Parker, President of uni North America.

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunities for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences. More information about the partnership can be found at https://www.imgacademy.com/about-img-academy/sponsors/uniball .

"National Signing Day remains one of the most significant events in a student-athletes journey and there is no better partner to help inspire that story than uni," said Vanessa Taveras, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at IMG Academy. "We look forward to watching our student-athletes at IMG Academy put pen to paper and win their future."

About uni Brands Corporation

For more than 135 years, uni Brands Corporation has been the leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, uni continues to deliver best-in-class products that are a catalyst for creativity and connection. uni's robust and innovative portfolio includes products under the uniball, POSCA, Emott, and Pin brands. For more information about uni and our family of brands, visit uniballco.com.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

Online college recruiting, via the NCSA brand, providing student-athletes content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.

