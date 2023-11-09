Centrobill Expands Global Billing Presence for High Risk Industries

MATAWAN, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrobill, the leading payment processor for high-risk industries, is excited to announce the relaunch of its flagship website and increased global partnerships to serve a growing market for dating, forex, gambling, gaming, software and adult content. The revamped website comes as Centrobill expands its business operations worldwide.

Centrobill's newly redesigned website will serve as a hub for the latest in advanced payment solutions and services for clients worldwide, underscoring Centrobill's commitment to innovation. Centrobill operates in key regions across the globe, enabling businesses to thrive in diverse markets, including the US and Canada, Europe (SEPA), Latin America (LATAM), Asia and Australia.

"We know the unique challenges of these markets and have developed innovative payment solutions that work for higher risk industries," says Chris Tisdall, Head of Sales for Centrobill. "As we expand our reach, and increase our offerings, we're better able to serve rapidly growing businesses with dependable, client-tailored solutions. Centrobill's new website and newsletter provide greater access to our team, as well as the critical information that our clients need to grow."

Centrobill has expanded its processing partnerships, which now include both mainstream and market-specific options including:

US and Canada : Interac in Canada , Zelle and ACH in the US, and local bank transfers in both countries

SEPA: Open banking and bank transfers in Euros across Europe

LATAM: Local bank transfers and e-wallets across Latin America , including PIX, Boleto in Brazil , Todito in Mexico and Tpaga in Colombia

Asia : Local bank transfers in China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , Thailand and Vietnam , as well P2P and e-wallet payments (Alipay and WeChat in China , Momo in Vietnam )

Australia : Local bank transfers and PayID across Australia

Businesses interested in learning how Centrobill can expand their global reach should visit Centrobill.com or contact sales@centrobill.com.

ABOUT CENTROBILL

Centrobill is a forward-thinking payment gateway and PSP that specializes in delivering customized solutions for high-risk industries, including adult entertainment, gambling, gaming, forex, and software. With a global presence and a relentless commitment to innovation, Centrobill empowers businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving payments landscape. Our suite of cutting-edge payment solutions is designed to enhance the growth and security of our clients, positioning them for success in their respective industries. Learn more at www.centrobill.com.

