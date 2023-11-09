EO Charging Opens North Americas Office in Greenville, SC

Headquarters to support EO's growing footprint in the United States and Canada

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EO Charging ("EO"), a global leading provider of software, maintenance services and turnkey design and construction for van, truck and bus fleets, announces today that it has opened a North American headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina (SC). The office has been strategically placed in Greenville to provide meeting space for EO's growing United States-based team and customer base.

EO Charging (PRNewswire)

The new EO Charging office is located in Greenville's Falls Tower on South Main Street.

"The North American fleet electrification opportunities are unprecedented across transit, school bus and commercial fleets," stated John Walsh, Chief Commercial Officer of the Americas team. "To best serve our customers, it is imperative that EO maintain a North American office. Greenville is a growing hub for the electrification industry; it will be an exemplary place to bring customers and prospects and is home to significant talent."

EO continues to grow its North American footprint with a growing team of industry experts across the United States. Together, the EO team is increasing uptime for fleets by pairing Level 2 and Level 3 EV charging stations, top-of-the-line charging management software and a 24/7/365 technical operations center with ongoing operations and maintenance services.

"It is an exciting time at EO as we expand our team globally. Already working with some of the world's biggest and most well-known brands, we see a huge opportunity to support van, bus, and truck fleets on the road to electrification in North America. Opening our HQ marks the existing progress made in the US and we are delighted our talented team has a space to collaborate and grow EO," said Charlie Jardine, CEO of EO Charging.

About EO:

EO Charging (EO) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging, specializing in turnkey EV infrastructure solutions for commercial fleets. EO designs proprietary smart charging software and hardware for fleets and offers depot design, electrical installation, grid upgrades, and ongoing operations and maintenance for car, van, truck, and bus fleets.

Founded in 2014, EO's technology is already used by many of the world's largest fleet operators including Amazon, DHL, UPS, Tesco, Ocado, Aviva, and distributes its hardware to over 35 countries in major global markets.

