Kia announces 2024 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid carries over into the model year with very few changes. Runway Red exterior paint has been deleted as a color option, but customers can now pair the Gravity Blue paint color with the Navy interior color pack. The Navy interior color pack adds Navy perforated leather trim and a blue accent on the steering wheel. A gray headliner ties the navy them all together, a departure from the black headliner that came as part of the color pack last year. Aside from the minor color and trim changes, the Sorento PHEV continues to offer an all-in-one comprehensive package in the SX-P trim with standard AWD1, a long list of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the most passenger room and second-row legroom of any three-row PHEV SUV2 in its class.

Pricing3 – MSRP (excludes $1,325 destination)

• SX-P $49,990

Engine:

• 1.6T Gas Direct Injection (GDI) I-4 / 66.9 kw motor – 6-speed automatic • 261 horsepower / 258 lb.-ft. of torque



Fuel Economy4 – EPA-est. MPG :

• SX-P 34 MPG combined (gas) 79 MPGe combined

Highlighted Standard Drive Assist Systems5:



• Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist6 - Rear

(BCA-R) w/Parallel Exit



• Driver Attention Warning (DAW)7

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction Turning8 (FCA-JT) • Fusion type, car & pedestrian & cyclist

Highway Driving Assist (HDA)9

• High Beam Assist (HBA)10

• Lane Following Assist (LFA)11

• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

• Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

• Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

• Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control Curve (NSCC-C)12

• Parking Distance Warning –Forward & Reverse (PDW-R) w/ off switch

• Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

• Rear Occupant Alert – sensor type (ROA)13

• Safe Exit Assist (SEW) • Parking Collision Avoidance – Rear (PCA-R) • Surround View Monitor (SVM)14 • Blind View Monitor (BVM)

Dimensions:





Overall Length: 189.0 in. • Overall Width: 74.8 in.

• Overall Height: 66.7 in.

• Wheelbase: 110.8 in.









Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

