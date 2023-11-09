LogicMonitor Introduces LM Co-Pilot, a Generative AI Tool Supporting Ops Teams with Interactive Experiences

LM Co-Pilot accelerates operations and troubleshooting for IT teams

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, today announced its generative AI-based tool, LM Co-Pilot. With the growing demand for observability tools that provide recommendations , LM Co-Pilot uses generative intelligence to assist users in their day-to-day operations, recognize issues and offer solutions, and empower IT and Cloud Operations teams to focus on innovation and the satisfaction of their customers.

"One of the benefits of generative AI is its ability to take massive amounts of information and distill it into a rich, yet refined, interactive experience. While there are several applications for this, we want to initially target experiences that we can immediately improve," said Taggart Matthiesen, Chief Product Officer, LogicMonitor. "With Co-pilot, we can condense multiple steps into an interactive experience, helping our users immediately access our entire support catalog at the tips of their fingers. This is really an evolutionary step in content discovery and delivery. Co-Pilot minimizes error-prone activities, saves our users time, and exposes them to contextually relevant information."

According to LogicMonitor's Future Further report, more than one in four IT leaders report deferring development in order to troubleshoot and respond to incidents. By assessing an organization's data across its cloud and on-prem infrastructure systems and learning user preferences based on inputs, LM Co-Pilot offers an interactive dialogue and real-time assistance in set-up, administration, and troubleshooting to free valuable time and mindshare for IT and cloud ops teams. Its powerful features include:

Admin: LM Co-Pilot streamlines multi-step and multi-page administrative tasks into LM Envision for a single interactive experience so users can achieve their tasks more efficiently while saving time and facing fewer potential errors.

Support: LM Co-Pilot provides curated interaction, bringing the content scattered across numerous pages of support articles into a chat-like experience - saving users time and energy spent searching support documentation for best practices.

"AI-driven capabilities need to seamlessly integrate into our existing infrastructure to enable the evolution of our IT operations," said Ethan Bateman, Service Architecture, Network Operations Center, Louisiana State University, about the organization's implementation of LogicMonitor. "Introducing the right capabilities allows us to be more agile and proactive, ensuring our teams remain free to innovate with confidence, and deliver exceptional customer and user experience."

Since its founding, LogicMonitor has been built to reduce the time and complexity of monitoring hybrid IT environments. LM Co-Pilot extends LogicMonitor's AI-powered experience to help IT teams in their day-to-day operations and administrative tasks. To learn more about LogicMonitor's latest innovations, visit our blog .

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor's SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, CIOs, and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LogicMonitor seamlessly enables unified observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. Visit our blog for more Platform information.

