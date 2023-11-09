New England Federal Credit Union Unveils Lumin Digital's Advanced Digital Banking Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital has officially launched a multi-year partnership with Vermont-based New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) to support an enhanced online banking experience for the credit union's 166,000 members and more than $3 billion in assets.

Launched on NEFCU's website and app earlier this month, Lumin's cloud-native online and mobile digital banking platform will deliver cutting-edge safety and security features and seamless digital integration through personalized recommendations regarding spending insights, financial advice, savings goals, and fraud alerts. Lumin will also enable NEFCU to provide users with real-time updates and features that simplify everyday banking.

"At NEFCU we are committed to helping our members build stronger financial futures through both our personal services and online and digital capabilities," said Mark Ackerly, Chief Information Officer at NEFCU. "Lumin gives us the confidence in providing a superior member experience with ease of use and peace of mind with its secure platform."

The partnership between Lumin Digital and NEFCU comes as digital banking is on the rise. According to a 2021 JD Power study, a record 41% of U.S. retail bank customers were classified as "digital-only" that year, and the number of Americans using a digital banking service has increased every year since 2018, according to reports from Statista.

"As financial technology advances, more and more banking customers are turning exclusively to digital services, proving that convenience and accessibility are becoming key factors in choosing a financial partner," said Lisa Daniels, chief delivery officer at Lumin Digital. "This partnership will enable the credit union to compete with the industry's top digital players and attract and retain members for years to come."

About New England Federal Credit Union

New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU), headquartered in Williston, Vermont, is a member-owned financial institution offering a full range of affordable financial products and services in Vermont and select counties in New Hampshire. For more information about NEFCU, visit nefcu.com .

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, the company provides financial institutions with a best-in-class, cloud-native platform that drives consumer adoption, engagement, and growth. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

