Skyryse Introduces World's First Fully Automated Autorotation Feature Ahead Of Skyryse-Equipped Production Helicopter Reveal

Skyryse TM system takes next step towards bringing commercial aviation grade safety to general aviation

World's first production helicopter with Skyryse technology to be revealed in Q1

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major breakthrough, aviation software and safety technology startup Skyryse has completed the world's first-ever fully automated autorotation emergency landing procedure, one of dozens of first-of-its-kind safety features that will come standard on all Skyryse technology-equipped airplanes and helicopters. Skyryse will unveil the first production helicopter featuring its technology — including the world's first simplified control system — in Q1 of next year.

"Every year, more than 400 people lose their lives in general aviation accidents just in the United States alone," said Mark Groden, founder and CEO of Skyryse. "Fully automated autorotation is just one example of how our technology will bring a commercial grade of safety and beyond to general aviation."

Skyryse's proprietary technology is a highly automated flight control system capable of being installed on any aircraft and is the first and only system that works with the pilot through a reimagined HMI (Human Machine Interface) to manage complex emergency procedures — including one of the most dangerous and harrowing scenarios in all of general aviation — the failure of a helicopter engine.

In this situation, helicopter pilots have less than two seconds to perform a fully manual series of multiple control movements in a maneuver called an autorotation. Because of the complexity of current control systems, no helicopter has ever been able to automate this maneuver until now. Using proprietary redundant flight controls and a suite of sensors, the Skyryse system quickly recognizes a power failure and sets in motion multiple procedures, and with a push of a button, makes the landing uneventful. From entry to steady descent, it lowers the pitch, aligns the nose, manages aircraft stability, completes the flare, and lands gracefully at the desired landing location.

Skyryse has completed dozens of automated autorotations, with the first fully automated autorotation from altitude fully to the ground achieved in a Robinson R66 outfitted with Skyryse technology at their Los Angeles-area Flight Test and Performance Facility, on July 22, 2023, with Guinness World RecordsTM certifying the record for first automated autorotation landing by rotorcraft. Find a complete video of the fully automated autorotation landing here .

Los Angeles-based Skyryse is bringing trust and safety to general aviation with its proprietary technology. The Skyryse system removes many complexities of managing an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $260 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

