Moomoo Lights up Nasdaq Tower in NY Times Square; Receives Best Wishes from Partners and Collaborators

Moomoo Lights up Nasdaq Tower in NY Times Square; Receives Best Wishes from Partners and Collaborators

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th October, moomoo's latest advertisement lit up the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, one of New York's most visible and iconic billboards.

Since moomoo made its debut in Silicon Valley, the U.S, in 2018, it has officially launched in Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and more markets. Moomoo and its sister brand have collectively amassed over 20 million global users.

In order to provide the best services to global investors, moomoo is collaborating with major exchanges globally. On 29th October, three of moomoo's esteemed collaborators, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, CBOE Global Markets (CBOE), have sent video messages to wish moomoo's future successes.

"We're delighted to have witnessed your global growth and look forward to collaborating with you for many years to come." Ade Cordell, President of APAC for CBOE (PRNewswire)

"We're delighted to have witnessed your global growth and look forward to collaborating with you for many years to come."

Ade Cordell, President of APAC for CBOE

"Our collaboration empowers investors to make well-informed investment decisions. We are pleased to be part of our key client's international expansion and success journey. We look forward to working with moomoo even closer in the years ahead." Tomas Franczyk, Managing Director of Nasdaq (PRNewswire)

"Our collaboration empowers investors to make well-informed investment decisions. We are pleased to be part of our key client's international expansion and success journey. We look forward to working with moomoo even closer in the years ahead."

Tomas Franczyk, Managing Director of Nasdaq

"On behalf of the exchange, we thank you for your ongoing and continued collaboration in connecting investors to the home of capital markets and the world's largest stock exchange. We wish you all the best." Jessica Froats, Head of Relationship Management at NYSE (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of the exchange, we thank you for your ongoing and continued collaboration in connecting investors to the home of capital markets and the world's largest stock exchange. We wish you all the best."

Jessica Froats, Head of Relationship Management at NYSE

Since its inception in 2018, moomoo, with its advanced tech-powered features, has been acclaimed by many users, partners, and friends. Five popular financial influencers from YouTube, many boasting six-digit follower counts, shared their insights about moomoo's star features - Heat Map, Institutional Tracker, Earnings Report, Charting Tools and Real-time Data.

(PRNewswire)

"With moomoo's Heat Map, you can toggle between parameters like markets, industries, price changes, market cap, time intervals, or turnover."

Youtuber - TheDavidLinReport

"With moomoo's Institutional Tracker*, you are not just tracking any securities. You are tracking companies that specialize in this business."

YouTuber - StockMoe

"Moomoo' Earnings Report is the backstage pass to the stock market drama. It is like watching your favorite show but with real stakes and dollar signs."

YouTuber - Viktoriya Media

"Moomoo's Charting Tools lets you customize your data like never before. It is like having a buffet of trading insights, and you pick what goes on your plate."

YouTuber - Kenan Grace

"With moomoo, you are armed with real-time data** that's refreshed every 0.3 seconds. It's practically hot off the press. Never miss out on a beat in the market with constantly updated in-depth information coming from multiple markets."

YouTuber - MoneyMakerAviLev

October 29th also marks moomoo parent company's 11th anniversary of its 2012 launch in Hong Kong. During this time, the company has persisted in its efforts to make investing more accessible and community driven. Moving forward, moomoo will be committed to driving technological innovation to improve the experience and it continues to bring pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights to investors.

*Please note, any portfolio composition provided is updated on a significant delay and may be incomplete. It is not possible to replicate the timing or exact holdings of institutional portfolios.

**Please note, in the US Level 2 data is accessible for Moomoo Financial Inc. accounts with a minimum 30-day average account value of $100+. Other conditions apply, to learn more, visit moomo.com/us/support/topic3_435. It is not applicable to Australia. Not all referenced products and features are universally applicable to all regions. For details, please visit the moomoo official website for your specific location.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth Data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

Moomoo was founded in Silicon Valley, California, and operates globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. Moomoo's parent company is Nasdaq Listed. It is global strategic collaborator with the New York Stock Exchange and has won multiple awards internationally. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com.

(PRNewsfoto/moomoo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE moomoo