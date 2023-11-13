Nona Biosciences Announces Strategic Collaboration with GeneQuantum Healthcare to Empower Early Discovery of Next-Generation Bioconjugates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global pioneer of technology innovation and antibody discovery and development solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with GeneQuantum Healthcare to advance the early discovery of next-generation bioconjugates.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Nona Biosciences will integrate GeneQuantum's exclusive and innovative iLDC (intelligent Ligase-dependent Conjugation) and iGDC (intelligent Glycotransferase-dependent conjugation) platforms, with Nona Biosciences' Harbour Mice® platform and cutting-edge technologies, to further enhance technology platform capabilities, providing global partners with a one-stop solution for the early discovery of next-generation bioconjugates.

"Leveraging our cutting-edge antibody technologies and extensive experience in antibody research and development, Nona is committed to providing innovative, diverse and customized solutions for preclinical drug development. These efforts have garnered widespread recognition and appreciation from our partners," said Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences, "We look forward to collaborating with GeneQuantum Healthcare to continuously enhance the capabilities of innovative bioconjugate drug research and development, empowering global partners to advance their ADC drug R&D initiatives."

"Through years of interdisciplinary and differentiated innovation, GeneQuantum has developed iLDC and iGDC platforms as the core technology for bioconjugate drugs, offering a comprehensive solution for ADC drug R&D and manufacture. Overcoming the challenges prevalent in the current ADC field, such as heterogeneity, poor stability, process complexity, difficulty in scale-up manufacture, these leading technologies significantly reduce the production cost, improve the drug quality, and increase the ADC drug global accessibility." said Gang Qin, PhD, Founder and Chairman of GeneQuantum Healthcare, "We are honored to enter a strategic collaboration with Nona Bioscience on early screening and discovery of bioconjugate drugs. By leveraging GeneQuantum's conjugation technology and Nona's extensive drug development experience, we believe that this collaboration will substantially improve high-quality and high-throughput screening for the early discovery of ADC drugs."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovation and provides a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody discovery services range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, highly robust antibody screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® technology and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in a traditional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, and a heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® with highly robust antibody screening platforms, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs.

For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com

About GeneQuantum Healthcare

GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is an innovative high-tech company dedicated to the development of novel First-in-Class and Best-in-Class biological drugs, the pioneer in leveraging enzymatic site-specific conjugation technology to develop ADC drugs. GeneQuantum has established a complete and underlying technology system iLDC® and iGDC®, which can deliver a whole process solution for various conjugated drugs from molecular design to commercial production. Multiple innovative and clinical ADC varieties have been successfully developed based on this technology platform. ADCs developed with GeneQuantum's conjugation technology have iterative advantages in process quality and metabolic stability. Moreover, the seamless integration between intelligent conjugation process and antibody process greatly reduces the overall commercial production cost. GeneQuantum is committed to "enabling" the development of various bioconjugate drugs in the world and establishing industry ecosystem and win-win cooperation. Please visit for more information: https://www.genequantum.com.

