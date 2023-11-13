Roundhill Announces Transfer of Exchange Listing of Roundhill Video Games ETF

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill"), a leading provider of innovative financial products, announced the transfer of the listing of the Roundhill Video Games ETF (Ticker: NERD) from NYSE Arca to Nasdaq. No shareholder action is expected because of this change, nor is the transfer expected to affect the trading of fund shares.

The changes are set forth below and are anticipated to go into effect after markets open on November 27, 2023.

Fund Name Ticker Current Exchange New Exchange Roundhill Video Games ETF NERD NYSE Arca NASDAQ

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the NERD ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/nerd/ . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Video game companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel, may have products that face rapid obsolescence, and are heavily dependent on the protection of patent and intellectual property rights. Such factors may adversely affect the profitability and value of video gaming companies. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Roundhill Financial Inc. (d/b/a Roundhill Investments) serves as the investment advisor to the NERD ETF and other Roundhill ETFs (collectively, the "Roundhill Funds"). The Roundhill Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index™ and PLAYR2™, are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Roundhill Investments. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the product(s).

