SESAME STREET LIVE TO TOUR THE U.S. AND CANADA WITH BRAND-NEW PRODUCTION

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their Sesame Street friends to travel the U.S. and Canada in an all-new live show, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, beginning April 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop are proud to announce a new live show, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello. The live show will bring the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production that will tour the U.S. and Canada beginning April 2024, with stops including Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Vancouver.

(PRNewswire)

Tickets for the tour dates will go on sale Friday, November 17th, with pre-sales starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 14th. For tickets and additional information, visit SesameStreetLive.com.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

"We are overjoyed and honored to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand-new tour of Sesame Street Live to stages across the U.S. and Canada," said Round Room Live Founder and Co-President Stephen Shaw. "Round Room Live has a long history of exciting, innovative, and engaging productions, and we're thrilled to combine our dedication to premium, unforgettable entertainment with the beloved characters of Sesame Street in an interactive musical adventure that will create memorable experiences for families of all ages."

"For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts," said Whit Higgins, Sesame Workshop Executive Vice President, Head of Global Enterprises. "Round Room Live has a history of working with new and iconic properties to create engaging and thrilling live events. We can't wait for families and friends to enjoy this brand-new Sesame Street show filled with song, dance, and a few fun and furry surprises."

Fans can visit SesameStreetLive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Sesame Street Live social media for exclusive tour content. A current list of tour dates can be found below and at SesameStreetLive.com. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.

UPCOMING SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO TOUR DATES:

Tuesday, Apr. 16 – Merrill Auditorium – Portland, ME

Wednesday, Apr. 17 – Lowell Memorial Auditorium – Lowell, MA

Thursday, Apr. 18 – Palace Theatre – Albany, NY

Friday, Apr. 19 & Saturday, Apr. 20 – Emerson Colonial Theatre – Boston, MA

Sunday, Apr. 21 – Toyota Oakdale Theater – Wallingford, CT

Wednesday, Apr. 23 – The Forum – Binghamton, NY

Tuesday, Apr. 24 – KeyBank State Theatre – Cleveland, OH

Thursday, Apr. 25 – Landmark Theatre – Syracuse, NY

Friday, Apr. 26 & Saturday, Apr. 27 – Benedum Center for the Performing Arts – Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, Apr. 28 – Palace Theatre – Stamford, CT

Tuesday, Apr. 30 – Shea's Performing Arts Center – Buffalo, NY

Wednesday, May 1 – Kodak Center for the Performing Arts – Rochester, NY

Thursday, May 2 – PPL Center – Allentown, PA

Friday, May 3 & Saturday, May 4 – Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

Sunday, May 5 – State Theatre New Jersey – New Brunswick, NJ

Tuesday, May 7 – Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY

Wednesday, May 8 – Charleston Municipal Auditorium – Charleston, WV

Thursday, May 9 – Stranahan Theater – Toledo, OH

Friday, May 10 – Embassy Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN

Saturday, May 11 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, May 12 – Clowes Memorial Hall – Indianapolis, IN

Tuesday, May 14 – Adler Theatre – Davenport, IA

Wednesday, May 15 – Rialto Square Theater – Joliet, IL

Thursday, May 16 – DECC Symphony Hall – Duluth, MN

Friday, May 17 & Saturday, May 18 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

Sunday, May 19 – Scheels Arena – Fargo, ND

Tuesday, May 21 – MetraPark Arena – Billings, MT

Wednesday, May 22 – Adams Center – Missoula, MT

Thursday, May 23 – First Interstate Center for the Arts – Spokane, WA

Friday, May 24 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Saturday, May 25 – Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, WA

Sunday, May 26 – Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR

Tuesday, May 28 – Toyota Center – Kennewick, WA

Wednesday, May 29 – Ford Idaho Center – Nampa, ID

Friday, May 31 – Eccles Theater – Delta Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, Jun. 1 – Orleans Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, Jun. 2 – City National Civic – San Jose, CA

Tuesday, Jun. 4 – Bob Hope Theatre – Stockton, CA

Wednesday, Jun. 5 – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center – Sacramento, CA

Thursday, Jun. 6 – Reno Events Center – Reno, NV

Friday, Jun. 7 & Saturday, Jun. 8 – The Curran Theatre – San Francisco, CA

Sunday, Jun. 9 – Kavli Theatre (Bank of America Performing Arts Center) – Thousand Oaks, CA

Wednesday, Jun. 12 – Mechanics Bank Theater – Bakersfield, CA

Friday, Jun. 14 & Saturday, Jun. 15 – Terrace Theater – Long Beach, CA

Sunday, Jun. 16 – Fox Performing Arts Center – Riverside, CA

Tuesday, Jun. 18 – Saroyan Theatre – Fresno, CA

Wednesday, Jun. 19 – San Diego Civic Theatre – San Diego, CA

Thursday, Jun. 20 – Linda Ronstadt Music Hall – Tucson, AZ

Friday, Jun. 21 – Findlay Toyota Center – Prescott Valley, AZ

Saturday, Jun. 22 – Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, Jun. 23 – Abraham Chavez Theatre – El Paso, TX

Tuesday, Jun. 25 – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center – Midland, TX

Wednesday, Jun. 26 – Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium – Amarillo, TX

Thursday, Jun. 27 – Rio Rancho Events Center – Rio Rancho, NM

Friday, Jun. 28 – Pueblo Memorial Hall – Pueblo, CO

Saturday, Jun. 29 – United Wireless Arena – Dodge City, KS

Sunday, Jun. 30 – Budweiser Events Center – Loveland, CO

All cities/dates are subject to change.

FOLLOW SESAME STREET LIVE

Official Website: www.SesameStreetLive.com

Facebook: @SesameStreetLive

Instagram: @SesameStreetLive

TikTok: @SesameStreetLive

FOLLOW SESAME STREET

Official Website: www.SesameStreet.org

Facebook: @SesameStreet

Twitter: @Sesamestreet

Instagram: @sesamestreet

TikTok: @sesamestreet

FOLLOW SESAME WORKSHOP

Official Website: www.sesameworkshop.org

Facebook: @SesameWorkshop

Twitter: @SesameWorkshop

Instagram: @sesameworkshop

TikTok: @sesamestreet

FOLLOW ROUND ROOM LIVE

Official Website: www.roundroomlive.com Facebook: @roundroomlive

Twitter: @roundroomlive

Instagram: @roundroomlive

About Sesame Workshop:

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Round Room Live:

Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Blippi The Musical (2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Family production), Sesame Street Live, Peppa Pig Live, Nitro Circus 20th Anniversary Tour, Baby Shark Live!, and Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage. Round Room's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Formula 1: The Exhibition Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free.

Digital Press Kit can be found HERE.

For more information contact, Shore Fire Media:

Rebecca Shapiro | rshapiro@shorefire.com

Andrea Evenson | aevenson@shorefire.com

Maria Eilert | meilert@shorefire.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Round Room Live