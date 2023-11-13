Tibidabo Scientific Industries Announces the Acquisition of LLA Instruments, a company specializing in products that support various applications in the detection and identification of materials.

BERLIN and DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd ("Tibidabo"), a global leader in highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of LLA Instruments ("LLA"), a manufacturer of products that support industrial sorting, quality control, and various applications in Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (AES) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS).

"Bringing LLA into the Tibidabo Group enables us to offer a broader range of solutions and services to support the industry's rapidly growing needs," stated Paul Murtagh, Chairman & CEO of Tibidabo. "It will also enhance our R&D capabilities in multiple sectors and lead to further technological innovations across our Group."

LLA Instruments Managing Director, David Mory comments, "Tibidabo aligns with LLA's long-term vision to diversify our portfolio and strengthen our position in the industry. By joining forces with the Tibidabo group of companies, we aim to leverage their respective strengths and resources to provide an expanded range of high-quality products/services, improved customer experiences, and enhanced value to our stakeholders."

With its manufacturing and R&D facility in Berlin, Germany, LLA uses Near Infrared (NIR) measurement technology with powerful analysis and classification software that aids in the detection and identification of different materials at industrial scale. From recycle sorting, and mineral and elemental analysis to food and feed, functional coating, and refuse-derived fuel analysis, LLA brings a diverse range of products that are instrumental in identifying high-value raw materials, including precious metals, that can be recovered, thereby reducing the consumption of raw materials, and protecting the environment.

Tibidabo President Viktoriya Baytser commented, "The addition of LLA Instruments brings a new and exciting opportunity into our global portfolio that spans multiple industries and applications. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Tibidabo's continued growth and commitment to fostering innovation and leveraging new technologies. We are delighted to welcome LLA's dedicated employees into our growing Tibidabo family, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what is possible together."

About LLA Instruments

Based in Berlin, LLA Instruments was founded in 1993 by physicist Dr. Hartmut Lucht. Initial developments included laser spectroscopy-based measurement systems for applications in biomedicine, environmental technology, and industrial applications; but the company soon pivoted towards establishing the basics, further developing, and marketing automatic sensor-based sorting systems for plastics.

As market leaders in recycling, LLA has become increasingly known across the globe, especially to machine builders for plastics sorting, as a renowned developer, manufacturer, and supplier of imaging spectral analytical measurement technology and hyperspectral cameras.

To learn more, please visit www.lla-instruments.de

About Tibidabo Scientific Industries

Tibidabo Scientific Industries is a global leader and supplier of highly differentiated technologies for scientific and medical research, life sciences, agriculture, aerospace, defense and security, and industrial applications. We succeed by helping our customers push boundaries with cutting edge products and solutions that drive innovation for new and existing technologies.

Our collaborative approach and expanding global team enable our customers to make smarter decisions and adopt more effective solutions with ground-breaking technologies. Our philosophy, culture and strategy are guided by a customer, quality, performance, and people-oriented management approach, with a system of continuous improvement at its core.

For more information on Tibidabo Scientific Industries, please visit www.tibidaboscientific.com

