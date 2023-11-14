DOXA® Talent Partners with Simply Augmented to Develop New AI Hiring Tool

AI solutions provider Simply Augmented is working with DOXA to create a resume-review and candidate-ranking AI tool

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DOXA® Talent announces a partnership with AI solutions provider Simply Augmented to create and launch a proprietary AI program that reads resumes and ranks candidates. This collaboration will be instrumental in helping DOXA further enhance recruitment efficiency for its employees and clients.

"DOXA has made an intentional investment in proprietary AI tools, and our first, shows tremendous promise and could transform our recruiting process," says DOXA CEO David Nilssen. "We will be able to target the most qualified applicants faster, which will allow us to provide our clients with better talent, faster."

Simply Augmented CEO Boaz Ashkenazy says that through the partnership, "We've developed an AI resume screening tool ensuring that DOXA Talent can quickly match candidates with the right opportunities. This tool is a step forward in scaling DOXA's core business workflows and augmenting its recruiting team."

The new AI tool will be launched at January's DOXAcon24 three-day conference, and will go into commercial use during the first quarter of 2024.

DOXA processes approximately 2,000 resumes weekly. This consumes a tremendous amount of time for the team, and creates slowdowns in the hiring process for DOXA clients.

The tool also helps overcome the issue of human bias. Ashkenazy says, "Manual review of resumes by recruiters can inadvertently introduce bias, affecting the accuracy of resume scoring and the subsequent ranking process."

Other AI hiring instruments exist, but this tool was purpose-built for DOXA, and tailored to the unique needs of DOXA clients. Simply Augmented has deep domain experience, helping small to medium-sized businesses harness AI and achieve better business outcomes.

Using large language model (LLB) technology, the system assesses and ranks candidates by their compatibility to a specific job description. Team members can access the tool via an API or through a user interface to easily upload resumes and review results. Based on weighted requirements, a score is generated, and the tool is tested for accuracy and addresses bias, reliability, repeatability, auditability, cost, and other factors.

Nilssen says, "Simply Augmented took the time to really help us understand the root issues and then develop a bespoke solution that will deliver maximum value."

The primary benefits of this tool include the following:

Faster access to more qualified workers

Reduced hiring time by two to three days

Lower cost of acquisition

Increased placements per recruiter

"AI plays an important role in improving worker productivity," Nilssen says. "DOXA believes a human + AI approach will be critical to delivering the highest value to our customers in the next decade."

The new AI partnership will play a key role in DOXA's strategy, helping the company deliver the greatest value for its clients while improving employee satisfaction.

About DOXA Talent: DOXA connects its SMB clients with top talent around the globe, which empowers businesses to grow while serving their customers better. DOXA is where community, trust, and scalable growth collide. DOXA was recently recognized as a 2023 Inc. Power Partner.

About Simply Augmented: Simply Augmented is committed to harnessing the power of AI and LLMs to help businesses achieve new levels of efficiency and growth.

