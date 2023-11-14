Miller Industries to Host 1x1 Meetings with Investors at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) (the "Company"), the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief Financial Officer, Deborah Whitmire, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 15, 2023, in Dallas.

The Company expects to use the Investor Presentation filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2023, in whole or in part, and possibly with modifications, in connection with these meetings.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

