Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (Ticker: FIAX) Hits $50M in Assets

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas Wealth Management's first actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSE: FIAX) hit $50 million in assets in less than 12 months in existence.

"This is such a tremendous milestone for our fund" said David Nicholas, Portfolio Manager of FIAX." This wouldn't be possible without the shareholders and Financial Advisors who have utilized our fund. We couldn't be more grateful for their trust in us. We are excited about the future of FIAX and will remain laser focused on our mission to provide income for shareholders while minimizing volatility."

The Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF is comprised primarily of U.S. Treasuries, which are one of the safest forms of investments and backed by the full faith and credit of the US Government. The fund also seeks to provide income using a defined risk options premium strategy. Through the use of options, the fund seeks to replicate a diversified portfolio of income producing ETFs while seeking to mitigate risk with a core holding in U.S Treasuries.

David Nicholas and Nicholas Wealth Management recently had the distinguished honor of ringing The Opening Bell™ on the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate the launch of FIAX.

Nicholas Wealth Management provides investment advisory services to individuals and institutions. We use distinct tactics to measure risk and minimize portfolio volatility. With XFUNDS, our primary research focuses on using derivatives to mitigate risk while utilizing income producing securities. The firm's strategies attempt to find non-correlated returns in both up and down-market cycles.

With the fund's YTD performance, the NAV has returned 0.45%. As of October 31, 2023, the Distribution Yield is 6.50%.

For more information on FIAX, please visit www.nicholasx.com .

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (855) 563-6900.

Securities are offered through World Equity Group, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Nicholas Wealth Management and BluePath Capital, LLC. Nicholas Wealth Management and BluePath Capital, LLC are separate entities and are not owned or controlled by World Equity Group, Inc.

This material is preceded and accompanied by the prospectus.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that drive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

