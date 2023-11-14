Schneider Electric Appoints Heather Cykoski as Senior Vice President of Industrial Automation, U.S.A. & Process Automation, Canada

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the appointment of Heather Cykoski as Senior Vice President, Industrial Automation, U.S.A. & Process Automation, Canada.

Heather Cykoski (PRNewswire)

In this role, Cykoski is focusing on accelerating growth of Industrial Automation, inclusive of discrete, hybrid, and process manufacturing, in the United States and Canada. She will also work closely with local and global stakeholders – including AVEVA, partners and customers – to address the industry's green energy trilemma of balancing modernization plans, managing security concerns, and working within limited resources. Schneider Electric's cutting-edge solutions are helping the industry overcome these challenges, providing greater process insight and new levels of data sharing to optimize efficiency and lower operating costs.

"Automation is a cornerstone of the manufacturing sector's growth and a critical element to Schneider Electric's continued success," said Aamir Paul, President, North America Operations. "Heather's extensive experience with customers and technology, as well as her passion for sustainability, provide a unique insight to guide her in furthering our Industrial Automation group's impact across North America."

This is a return for Cykoski who started her 25-year career with the Foxboro Company, a maker of controllers founded in 1908 and acquired by Schneider Electric in 2014. She has built a career through strategic roles in engineering, business development, and marketing, leading teams around the world and across the energy value chain. Under her leadership, the Industrial Automation division will leverage Schneider Electric's innovative hardware, open software, and services portfolio to be its customers' digitization and automation partner for sustainability and resiliency.

"I'm excited to join a group that is deepening customer relationships and ensuring that we continue to meet and exceed their evolving needs across multiple segments," said Cykoski. "Whether building new operations or modernizing brownfield facilities, we have the opportunity to help customers increase operational reliability, reduce energy usage, and make strides towards sustainability goals – all at the same time."

In addition to her professional experience, Cykoski serves on the Board of Directors of Fluitron and the World of Affairs Council, is a member of Advancing Women Executives and the Global Women's Forum for Economy & Society, and is a strong advocate for women in STEM. She has been recognized for her leadership with numerous honors, including, the Gamechangers Progress Champion Award and WeQual Americas Leadership Excellence Award, as well as being named to the 10 Most Influential Women in Technology in 2020.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

