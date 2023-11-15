MELTING POT TAKES CELEBRATIONS TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH NEW ULTIMATE 5-COURSE EXPERIENCE

Restaurant offers new one-of-a-kind celebration menu that engages all five senses

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Pot, the premier fondue restaurant known for creating unforgettable dining experiences that turn moments into memories, is rolling out the red carpet with an over-the-top VIP experience like never before. The new Ultimate 5-Course Experience features five full courses that will dazzle all five senses.

Available at all Melting Pot locations– just in time for the holiday season – the Ultimate 5-Course Experience features a lavish celebration, from Chef-Crafted Cheese Fondue with NEW! Double Dippers to Premium Entrées to the grand finale with a Chocolate Explosion Fondue that arrives with fire and sparkles. (PRNewswire)

Available at all locations– just in time for the holiday season – the Ultimate 5-Course Experience features a lavish celebration, from Chef-Crafted Cheese Fondue with NEW! Double Dippers to Premium Entrées to the grand finale with a Chocolate Explosion Fondue that arrives with fire and sparkles.

"The Ultimate 5-Course is an elevated menu experience with new offerings that will capture guests interests while surprising and delighting our loyal Fondue Fanatics," said Jason Miller, Executive Chef for Melting Pot. "This Melting Pot experience is so distinct and exceptional; it has no comparison. From the extra course to the new menu items, guests will enjoy the next level service topped with our genuine hospitality."

The five courses engage all the senses: the delicious taste of its food and beverages; the exquisite sight of each course; the pleasures of dipping into melted cheese and chocolate; the beauty and scent of flowers decorating the table; the sounds of excitement from everyone at the party.

"Melting Pot is all about creating lasting memories, so it only makes sense for us to now offer a VIP experience that families and friends are excited to interact with," said Ana Malmqvist, Chief Marketing Officer for Melting Pot. "The Ultimate 5-Course Experience is perfect for any occasion - anniversaries, birthdays, promotions, graduations, engagements –whatever guests want to commemorate in a truly special way to celebrate like a VIP, and we'll take care of the entire experience right down to offering a bouquet of celebration flowers."

The Ultimate 5-Course menu with guest's choice of celebration flowers (seasonal bouquet or romantic rose bouquet) includes:

First Bite: Green Goddess and Bacon-Stuffed Tomato.

Chef-Curated Cheese Fondue: Choice of any delectable cheese fondue paired with NEW! Double Dippers – first dip in the cheese fondue and then dip again in one of six crunchy, savory dippers –scallions, bacon, everything bagel seasoning, crispy pickle chips, beet sticks and parmesan; accompanied by artisan breads and seasonal fruits and veggies.

Salad: Any fresh salad from the dinner menu.

Entrée Fondue: Celebration Entrée – 6 oz. center cut filet mignon, teriyaki-marinated steak, herb-crusted chicken breast and shrimp – or Ultimate Celebration Entrée, which adds a lobster tail to the options.

Chocolate Explosion Fondue: A smoking mountain of chocolate fondue topped with bundt cake, cotton candy and fireworks for the ultimate (photo-worthy) indulgence, with a choice of Raspberry Dark Chocolate Fondue topped with Red Velvet Cake or Birthday Cake White Chocolate Fondue topped with Confetti Cake. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.

And the Ultimate experience is not complete without Melting Pot's Ultimate Sips featuring:

The 1975: Named after the year when Melting Pot was founded, this creative cocktail includes Hendrick's Gin, La Marca prosecco, fresh lemon juice and Monin Cupcake Syrup and is topped with cotton candy, edible gold glitter and a rock candy stick.

Tropic Haven Punch: Each sip of this tasty smoke show is an escape to a tropical paradise, combining RumHaven coconut rum, sour mix, pineapple juice, passion fruit purée, Blue Curaçao and Red Bull Original.

The Ultimate 5-Course Experience is available every day. Advanced reservations required. To reserve a table today and pre-order the Ultimate 5-Course Experience, visit https://www.meltingpot.com/ultimate-five-course-experience.aspx.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 40 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has more than 90 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, and chocolate fondue desserts. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

