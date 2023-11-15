VIU by HUB Now Offers Landlord Insurance for Rental Properties or Secondary Homes on Its Digital Broker Platform

VIU by HUB Now Offers Landlord Insurance for Rental Properties or Secondary Homes on Its Digital Broker Platform

Policy provides property damage protection for individuals owning fewer than five properties

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, announced today the launch of landlord insurance to protect investment rental properties and secondary homes. Landlord insurance typically includes two different types of coverage, property damage and liability protection, and offers financial protection from damage caused by fire and storms, lost rental income and personal liability.

VIU by HUB logo (PRNewswire)

Landlord insurance enables individuals owning fewer than five homes to now shop for, compare quotes, and purchase a policy through VIU. This type of policy offers protection for homes that do not qualify for homeowners insurance, such as secondary residences, rental properties or vacant homes undergoing repairs.

"About 70 percent of investment properties in the U.S. are owned by individuals – this represents a huge number of people who are in need of a different insurance solution to protect their rental homes," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "By adding a landlord policy to our roster of products, we further cement VIU's role as a one-stop shop for all personal insurance needs for individuals and allow our partners, particularly those in the property management space, to better serve their customers."

While VIU is available to all consumers, the platform can be easily embedded within the systems of partner businesses and organizations, such as property management companies, enabling them to offer additional value-added services like landlord insurance. Property management companies can provide small-scale clients with the opportunity to protect their investments and receive unbiased advice through a licensed independent broker. This enables them to provide expanded services to their clients while simultaneously creating an alternative revenue opportunity for their business.

Powered by Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU is rapidly changing the personal insurance experience with its embedded broker platform and omnichannel approach featuring a digital-first experience, which is supported by personalized live agent interactions and trusted advice.

In addition to landlord insurance, VIU provides the ability to shop for quotes, compare, purchase and manage policies across home, auto, condo, renters, life and pet insurance. Learn more about VIU by HUB here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACTS:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

Media: Shelley Rossetter

Phone: 863-397-8877

shelley.rossetter@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited