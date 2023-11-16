Densitas Unveils intelliMaven™ at RSNA: Your NextGen AI Solution for Mammography Quality Assurance

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas®, a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, announces the launch of intelliMaven™, a groundbreaking NextGen AI solution for mammography. Set to be featured at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 Annual Meeting, intelliMaven™ is poised to transform the way mammography quality assurance is delivered and provide a scalable and sustainable quality assurance solution for mammography facilities to meet FDA MQSA EQUIP compliance and ACR accreditation requirements.

IntelliMaven™ simplifies complex data interpretation and analysis. It automates advanced analytics, turning intricate data patterns and trends into clear accessible language that empower users to unlock the full potential of their data. More than just interpreting large volumes of data, intelliMaven™ offers dynamic, data-driven expert training guidance, tailored for each technologist, complemented by expert advice to ensure continuous skill development in mammography techniques.

IntelliMaven™ boosts operational efficiency by transforming complex data into actionable insights in seconds, to mitigate cognitive overload and burnout. This AI-driven, objective, standardized continuous feedback empowers technologists with increased ownership and autonomy in their roles, minimizing disruptions for radiologists and leading to heightened pride and job satisfaction.

"IntelliMaven™ is a game-changer. Access to synchronous feedback based on continuous data collection sharpens technologists' decision-making skills, allowing them greater independence and autonomy, therefore diminishing interruptions for radiologists," said Dr. Spear, Chief Breast Imaging at NorthShore University HealthSystem. "Its proficiency in analyzing complex data and summarizing it clearly and succinctly is truly remarkable. This ensures impartial and effective performance reviews. This software doesn't just add value to daily operations; it redefines them."

Paired with Densitas' flagship product intelliMammo®, intelliMaven™ is set to revolutionize mammography quality improvement with a sustainable, resource-efficient approach that is accessible to all.

Discover how intelliMaven™ can transform your mammography practice at RSNA Booth #2605, South Hall. Priority will be given to pre-booked demos, book yours at www.densitashealth.com/rsna-2023/

About Densitas

Densitas is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. Densitas solutions support hospitals and imaging centers delivering mammography services to improve efficiencies, meet FDA/ACR compliance requirements in support of early breast cancer detection and treatment. For more information, visit www.densitashealth.com .

