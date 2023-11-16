WorkFusion Launches Work.AI to Enable a Build Your Own AI Digital Workforce for Any Industry

No-code platform makes it easy for organizations to hire, configure or build AI Digital Workers to automate complex and complete job roles

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a leading AI digital workforce solutions company, today announced the rollout of Work.AI, a no-code platform that combines the powers of AI/machine learning, intelligent document processing (IDP), and robotic process automation (RPA) allowing organizations to create an unlimited AI digital workforce by combining the power of the platform with their domain-specific expertise.

"With the release of Work.AI, organizations and partners can now build complete AI Digital Workers using the platform's no-code features," said Adam Famularo, CEO, of WorkFusion. "With our pre-built AI Digital Workers for AML compliance, we incorporated our deep domain expertise in financial crime to solve problems that fill those level-one jobs. Now, we are enhancing and extending our existing technology platform to make it easier and more cost-effective for other industries to solve their complex work challenges by building their own AI Digital Workers."

To create highly skilled AI Digital Workers, WorkFusion combines AI and machine learning, with industry-leading IDP technology, and RPA into one complete Work.AI platform. AI Digital Workers work alongside real-world colleagues to take care of the often mind-numbing and repetitive activities such as data collection, document handling, and false-positive clearing – freeing up their colleagues to work on more strategic and fulfilling projects. They expedite previously slow and ineffective work that helps to reduce errors and improve customer service. This is possible without adding risk to the tech stack, with controls in place to orchestrate many machine learning models and other automation elements in one platform.

"As the largest alternative legal solutions provider, Epiq selected WorkFusion to help our clients gain actionable insights about their customers, employees, and suppliers as part of their overall regulatory compliance and risk management strategy," said Erin Toomey, Vice President of Epiq's Global Investigations Practice. "Epiq is leveraging both pre-built and custom Digital Workers built on WorkFusion's Work.AI platform and integrating these Digital Workers into the Epiq Service Cloud. Regulatory risk and compliance solutions are a key element of the Epiq Legal Service Management Framework, and WorkFusion's Digital Workers will help Epiq address more of our client needs and drive better outcomes as data becomes more complex and risk management is of paramount importance to our clients."

WorkFusion's CTO, Peter Cousins said, "Quite simply, an end-to-end no-code automation platform to create AI Digital Workers means you can get data from anywhere and take actions without having to write code. Work.AI allows you to reshape data, calculate metrics, make business rule decisions, branch a business process to go to different places (depending on what's happening), and automatically use AI to exercise judgment in categorizing, making decisions, or extracting information – whether you have structured or unstructured text and documents. Work.AI lets you create a human-in-the-loop UI to involve people in the review or collaboration of the work performed by the Digital Worker. All of these factors, including data, decisions, and analysis are compiled into a dossier or other case notes to fully explain the work performed and support review. Finally, all the information can be monitored and analyzed in dashboards that let you keep an eye on overall activity."

There are three ways to use the Work.AI platform:

Hire Pre-Built AI Digital Workers with embedded best practices , including pre-trained models and connectors to common industry software and data sources for unmatched time-to-value.

Configure AI Digital Workers without development projects , leveraging pre-built steps and workflows and no-code configuration screens to simplify calibration to your needs.

Build-Your-Own AI Digital Workers without coding expertise, utilizing features like no-code IDP, a connectors framework, and a rules engine to easily automate your specific needs.

Some key benefits of the Work.AI platform:

Deliver to production within a shorter time with minimum coding

Handle more data without impacting process performance

Automate more complex scenarios with less effort

Integrate easily with external systems

Get out-of-the-box process analytics with no licensing expenses or integrations

Strengthen analytics data security

Speed up and improve the quality of model-backed information extraction with automated document template generation, LayoutLM support, and handwriting recognition

Gain more flexible and faster model experiment configuration

Build more complex manual tasks within a shorter time

Accelerate task execution by 80-90%

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion is the leading provider of AI digital workforce solutions for Fortune 500 enterprises, healthcare, transportation, banking, and financial services companies. Its AI Digital Workers augment traditional teams by performing highly skilled and decision-centric work in operations areas including anti-money laundering programs such as sanctions screening alert review, adverse media monitoring, and know your customer; customer service and onboarding; account opening and transaction monitoring; and other document-intensive compliance activities. Organizations can hire pre-built or configurable AI Digital Workers or choose to build their own using the company's Work.AI platform. WorkFusion enables organizations to increase workforce capacity, save money, enhance customer experience, improve employee satisfaction, and ensure ongoing compliance. For more information, visit workfusion.com.

