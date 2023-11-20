U.S. News 360 Reviews Announces the 2023 Best Mattresses

Saatva, Tuft & Needle, DreamCloud, Nectar, Leesa among the best.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced 360 Reviews' latest Best Mattresses ratings.

The Best Mattresses of 2023 ratings feature data collected from more than 350 mattresses, including in-person testing, supporting consumers in their search for the key to a cozy night's sleep.

360 Reviews' latest analysis finds the best mattresses of 2023 are the Saatva Classic (No. 1), the Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress (No. 2), the Tuft & Needle Essential T&N Original Mattress (tied for No. 3), the DreamCloud (tied for No. 3), the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (tied for No. 3), the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress (tied for No. 3) and the Leesa Original Mattress (tied for No. 3).

A recent 360 Reviews consumer survey revealed U.S. adult consumers say a "high-quality mattress" is the most worthwhile sleep product. The same survey also found that about one in three (33%) Americans report using their mattress for nine or more years, whereas the Better Sleep Council advises consumers to replace their mattress at around seven years.

"We're honored to be part of Americans' search for the best mattress," said Haniya Rae, sleep feature editor for 360 Reviews. "Whether you're looking for the best mattress for side sleeping, the best hybrid mattress, or the best mattress for those with back pain — we have you covered. Just in time for Black Friday, the latest ratings from 360 Reviews feature 15 mattresses."

360 Reviews researched more than 350 mattresses from 60 companies, comparing the available mattresses across several criteria, including but not limited to: price, mattress type, material, dimensions, weight, certifications and firmness. 360 Reviews' methodology includes opinions from critics and users, as well as its own in-house data.

