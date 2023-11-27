Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Collaboration for the Use of the Arc™ System in Combination With Bruker´s MALDI Biotyper®

Working together to bring rapid, automated microbial identification directly from positive blood culture samples

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) an innovator of rapid in vitro diagnostics in microbiology, announced the signing of a collaboration and quality agreement with Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR), the provider of the market-leading MALDI Biotyper system for microbial identification. This agreement enables both companies to validate the use of Accelerate Diagnostics' Arc™ system, an innovative, automated positive blood culture sample preparation platform, with Bruker's MALDI Biotyper® sirius instruments and Sepsityper® software for subsequent registration in both the US and EMEA markets.

Designed for clinical laboratories, the Arc™ system has a simple load-and-go workflow that automates direct from positive blood culture sample preparation for downstream microbial identification using Bruker's MALDI Biotyper system. The Arc™ system enables on-demand processing of samples without the need for an overnight culture incubation, reducing the wait time for identification results. Labs will be able to leverage the breadth of their Bruker MALDI-Biotyper identification library in combination with rapid phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results using the Accelerate Pheno® system, as well as with the Accelerate WAVE™ system which is currently under development and planned for future release.

The Arc™ system is designed to compete with molecular positive blood culture identification solutions. Namely, utilization of Bruker's Biotyper system, in conjunction with the Arc™ system, offers the potential to reduce the likelihood of cross reactivity and false positive results that come with rapid molecular tests. In addition, the platform economics are more favorable with the Arc™ system as compared to on-market molecular platforms, especially when laboratories consider that approximately 30% of results are blood culture contaminants resulting in wasted expense. Finally, clinical laboratories are under pressure to run FDA cleared devices with increased legislation and enforcement of laboratory developed tests. As such, Accelerate has already initiated a clinical trial with intent to submit to the FDA over the coming months with the goal of seamless laboratory adoption.

"The total cost to rapidly identify organisms from positive blood cultures is significantly lower than what labs are paying today for a rapid molecular ID solution," said Jack Phillips, President and CEO of Accelerate Diagnostics. "When you think of the extreme demand that labs are under today, the Arc™ system is a fast and inexpensive diagnostic tool which frees up technician hands and lab budgets to deliver actionable results in the race against sepsis. We look forward to working with Bruker, the recognized leader in mass spectrometry-based microbial identification, to bring this much needed solution to laboratories."

"The combination of Bruker's MALDI Biotyper with Accelerate Diagnostics' Arc™ system to automate positive blood culture sample preparation and rapid microbial identification will be a valuable addition to many laboratories. Bruker welcomes this collaboration with Accelerate Diagnostics as both companies are committed to help laboratories in the important fight against sepsis with their leading products" said Wolfgang Pusch, President, Bruker Microbiology & Infection Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. In addition to its Arc™ system, the Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared Pheno® system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

