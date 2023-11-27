Aidoc Unveils $30M Investment in Revolutionary Foundation Model for Imaging AI at RSNA 2023

Clinical AI pioneer sets out to create new, more comprehensive AI models — powered by imaging data — that enhance diagnostic precision and early detection of critical conditions

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the foremost provider of clinical AI solutions, announced a $30 million investment dedicated to creating a first-of-its-kind comprehensive clinical AI foundation model during the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) annual meeting.

"This investment is not only about technological advancement; it's about reshaping the future of medical imaging," shared Elad Walach, CEO, Aidoc. "Our Imaging AI Foundation Model is positioned to revolutionize how millions of patients are diagnosed and treated globally. As industry leaders, we carry a profound responsibility to redefine the possibilities in medical imaging."

A recent study found that hospitals currently leverage only 3% of their available data, leaving behind insights that can only be realized through AI-powered precision medicine[1]. Aidoc's foundation model seeks to unlock this untapped resource on a large scale with a focus on addressing three key areas:

Accelerated Development: Enabling quicker creation of robust imaging algorithms.

Comprehensive Coverage: Addressing a broad spectrum of medical conditions, enhancing diagnostic thoroughness.

Unmatched Precision: Establishing new benchmarks for accuracy in medical imaging AI, particularly in integrating multimodal information.

Driving Effective Delivery of Clinical Foundation Model Through Aidoc's aiOS™

Text-based foundation models, like ChatGPT, are transforming numerous industries. Aidoc recognizes the potential of this underlying technology within the domain of medical imaging. Aidoc's robust AI multimodal training infrastructure places the company in a unique position to create a comprehensive imaging AI model. The company aims to use this new foundation model to enhance diagnostic precision and develop an entirely new category of products and experiences.

Aidoc has already done significant work with imaging foundation models. During beta testing, Aidoc has been able to achieve comparable accuracy to existing algorithm performance on XR with foundation model-developed versions.

Recognizing that the foundation model alone isn't enough to drive meaningful change in the complex real-world settings of health systems, an effective delivery mechanism within clinical workflows is crucial. Aidoc's revolutionary AI-powered solutions seamlessly integrate into clinical workflows via its proprietary AI operating system, aiOS™.

"Health systems face immense pressure daily and cannot afford to utilize technologies that are not effective from the outset," says Michael Braginsky, CTO and co-founder, Aidoc. "The aiOS™ is designed precisely for the purpose of ensuring that cutting-edge technologies can be leveraged with minimal time from IT teams within a hospital enabling easy deployment. The goal is that with the combined power of Aidoc's aiOS™ and our foundation model we will deliver a potent one-two punch intended to provide the optimal solution for scaling AI in healthcare."

Aidoc's commitment to innovation and healthcare leadership is reinforced by this investment. Already processing millions of patient scans each month, the company aims to harness this technology to new avenues such as clinically accurate assessment of future clinical outcomes, simulation of future follow-up exams, flexible extraction of characteristics for biomarker research, complete normalization of medical data, and more.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Our clinically proven AI solutions eliminate silos, increase efficiencies, and improve outcomes by delivering critical information when and where care teams need it, leading to immediate collective action. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most FDA clearances (13) in clinical AI, and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Aidoc AI is always on, running in the background to change the foreground. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

