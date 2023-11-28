ALCHEMY 43, RAPIDLY EXPANDING AESTHETICS BRAND, NOW OFFERING GLP-1 INJECTIONS FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALCHEMY 43 - a rapidly expanding aesthetics & wellness brand offering specialized, innovative, and technology-driven services - will now be offering GLP-1 injections for weight management.

Alchemy 43, a leader in aesthetic microtreatments, has added specialized weight management services in a premium setting with consistent medical monitoring. Each week, clients check in at any Alchemy 43 location for their injection. During these quick visits, they go over results with a licensed medical provider. Dosing is evaluated and adjusted based on this weekly feedback, yielding optimal results and minimal side effects.

GLP-1's are medications that mimic a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1. When blood sugar rises in response to eating, GLP-1's prompt insulin production to suppress your appetite and help you feel full faster and for longer. Benefits include: reported weight loss of 1-3 lbs per week (varies). Additional potential health benefits include blood sugar regulation, lowered risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease, as well as some improvements in cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

"We are thrilled to be offering this new wellness service at our clinics, and are honored to be helping so many people meet their aesthetic goals in an effective and safe way," says Nicci Levy, Founder of ALCHEMY 43. "As a user myself, I've been incredibly happy with my results. We are committed to enhancing confidence and empowering people to live their happiest and healthiest lives. We've added this service in direct response to client requests. As a brand, we believe wholeheartedly in listening closely to our members and clients and will continue to do so as we innovate."

ALCHEMY 43 is a medical aesthetics brand specializing in cosmetic injectables branded as microtreatments - subtle facial enhancements including Botox, filler, microneedling, PRP, Clear + Brilliant laser, peels & more. By enhancing what you already have, ALCHEMY 43's team of licensed medical providers work with you to personalize a custom treatment plan to have you looking and feeling your best.

ALCHEMY 43 currently has 10 locations: California (West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Santa Monica + Newport Beach), New York City (Flatiron + Upper East Side), and Texas (Plano, 2 in Dallas + 2 in Houston) - with several locations around the US to follow.

The GLP-1s are $75 for the initial visit + $99 for your first injection, with subsequent visits starting at $99, and are available at all 10 Alchemy 43 clinics.

For more information on ALCHEMY 43, visit: alchemy43.com and follow along on Instagram: @alchemy43.

