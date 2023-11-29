Bespin Global, Named 2023 AWS Partner Awards 'MSP Partner of the Year- Global'

Bespin Global, recognized as 'MSP Partner of the Year– Global' winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

'MSP Partner of the Year– Global', given to the top AWS MSP partner during the year

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global ( https://www.bespinglobal.com/ ), a company specializing in multi-cloud operations management globally, announced on the 29th that it is a recipient of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards, MSP[1] Partner of the Year – Global.

Bespin Global is recognized with Global MSP Partner of the Year at the '2023 GEO and Global AWS Partner Awards' in Las Vegas. The CEO of Bespin Global, Sunny Kim, and the CEO of Bespin Global Korea, Insoo Chang (PRNewswire)

As a part of AWS re:Invent 2023, Partner Awards were held in Las Vegas, USA, on the 27th local time. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models have continued to evolve and thrive over the past year among the wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation.

Partner of the Year – Global, awarded by Bespin Global, is given to the best performing MSP among the AWS partners all over the world. As the MSP partner of AWS Bespin Global provides end-to-end AWS solutions to customers at any stage of the cloud journey—from consultation on initial solution design to building applications, through to ongoing optimization and support.

The best practice of Bespin Global is recognized for its achievement in supporting members to make data-based decisions by establishing a new data platform for Korea's leading electronic company. Through Bespin Global, customers could easily store, classify, and visualize data based on data integration and automated collection. As a result, data analysis and learning can be carried out quickly and efficiently, enabling strategic use of data. By introducing AlertNow, an integrated management platform for cloud incidents[2], the failure rate was reduced by 99% before the adoption.

A Premier consulting partner of AWS, Bespin Global has achieved a variety of AWS Competencies, including Migration, Machine Learning, Data & Analytics, DevOps, and Cloud Management Tools (CMT), demonstrating its capabilities across all areas of the cloud since its foundation in 2015. Based on its expertise and experience in carrying out a large number of data and AI-related projects, it launched an AI MSP service, 'B2D2' that supports all areas necessary for the realization of AI business in September.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 2023 AWS Global MSP Partner of the Year. This is the result of Bespin Global's strong capabilities as well as the value and excellence of innovative services provided to customers based on our extensive experience." said Sunny Kim, the CEO at Bespin Global. He added, "Bespin Global committed to innovate continuously for the success of our customers at the forefront of cloud technology based on the close collaboration with AWS."

"It means a lot to us that our customer stories have helped us win this MSP Partner Award," said Insoo Chang, CEO of Bespin Global Korea. "We are receiving a lot of inquiries from Korean companies about using AWS's AI technology, and we look forward to more achievements in the future."

Meanwhile, the award winners were selected based on strict criteria with a third-party audit conducted by a market research firm, Canalys. The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

[1] MSP: Managed Service Provider

[2] Incident: means any interruption or malfunction that affects the normal operation of a system, network or service.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bespin Global