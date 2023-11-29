SI Group Inspires Future Scientists through Event with Sheldon ISD

Students learned about solving problems through chemistry at company's Global Innovation Center

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, welcomed approximately 30 students enrolled in the STEM program at Sheldon Independent School District in Houston, Texas to the company's Global Innovation Center. The event was held to give students firsthand exposure to the world of chemistry and problem-solving through scientific exploration.

SI Group Corporate Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SI Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The visit showcased SI Group's commitment to promoting STEM education and inspiring the next generation of scientists. The students engaged in a day filled with interactive sessions and practical demonstrations that highlighted the impact of chemistry in applications such as safer can coatings, asphaltene dispersion in crude oil production and performance enhancement of car tires. The visit included a guided tour of SI Group's state-of-the-art research facility including the analytical and application development laboratories.

The unique opportunity to interact with SI Group's team of experienced scientists gave the students valuable insights into the diverse facets of the chemical industry. Furthermore, SI Group's scientists participated in a discussion with the students about choosing a career in STEM and job opportunities once joining the workforce.

"Taking our STEM Academy to SI Group was eye-opening for the students. They were able to interact with STEM professionals and see the innovative work in the laboratories that produces many of the items we use every day," said Becky Zalesnik, Executive Director of Innovative Programs at Sheldon ISD. "Events like these help students make life-changing career decisions. The partnership between our school and industry partners such as SI Group provides much more than a lesson, we are building the future workforce together."

"We are thrilled to have hosted these bright young minds from Sheldon ISD as part of our ongoing commitment to STEM education," said Narsi Devanathan, Vice President - Research & Development at SI Group. "By engaging with them in a real-world setting, we hope to inspire a passion for science and to ignite their curiosity about the possibilities within the field of chemistry."

SI Group looks forward to continuing its collaboration with local schools and educational institutions to promote STEM education and develop the next generation of innovators.

