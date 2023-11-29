Standard Motor Products, Inc. Directors Recognized

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is proud to announce that two members of its Board of Directors have been recognized for their success and influence.

In June 2023, Alisa C. Norris, Presiding Independent Director of SMP, was named one of Directors & Boards Magazine's Class of 2023 "Directors to Watch: Gender Diversity 2023" as published in its Annual Report. Specializing in marketing, strategy, and human resources, Ms. Norris is a seasoned Fortune 250 executive, board director, and board advisor. Ms. Norris is an alumna of Trinity College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

In October 2023, Pamela Puryear, Ph.D., Chair of SMP's Compensation and Management Development Committee, received recognition from WomenInc. Magazine by being named one of its 2023 Most Influential Women Corporate Board Directors. WomenInc. Magazine explains the Most Influential Women Corporate Board Directors as being a "comprehensive and celebratory acknowledgment of the women executives, influencers, and leaders whose strategic governance at the board level has been nothing short of exemplary." Dr. Puryear is a business executive with 35 years of global experience in financial services, consulting, healthcare and retail. Dr. Puryear holds a Ph.D. degree in organizational psychology from California School of Professional Psychology, an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School, and a BA degree in psychology with a concentration in organizational behavior from Yale University.

"SMP is proud to share and celebrate the accomplishments and recognition of our Directors," said Eric Sills, SMP President and CEO. "Ms. Norris and Dr. Puryear are valuable assets to our Board, and we are delighted to share the news with our partners and colleagues."

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. SMP manufactures and distributes premium replacement parts for its customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while providing customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by its Engineered Solutions segment. SMP is a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 32 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into the company and selective acquisitions that serve to make its core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

