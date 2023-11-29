United Safety & Survivability Corporation Acquires Fire Protection Technologies Pty Ltd

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety & Survivability Corporation (United Safety), a global manufacturer of safety and survivability solutions, announced the acquisition of Fire Protection Technologies, a PON Company, effective November 29th, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/United Safety & Survivability C) (PRNewswire)

United Safety continues to complete multiple acquisitions in the safety space globally over the last few years making Fire Protection Technologies its 8th acquisition in Australia. Joseph Mirabile, United Safety's President & CEO, stated, "This acquisition underscores our commitment to targeted acquisitions that enhances our global footprint and product portfolio. We are excited to welcome Fire Protection Technologies into our global family and this acquisition will further strengthen our growing market share within the fire suppression industry."

Anthony Stagg, Fire Protection Technologies' CEO, commented, "For more than 25 years, FPT has offered world class products and independent special hazards design knowledge to the fire protection industry. This acquisition gives us greater capacity to support our customers, while broadening our product and service offering. We will continue to offer the same world class products, personal and professional services, and are looking forward to being part of the United Safety Family."

United Safety Australia CEO, Kristian Bischoff, stated, "This is an exciting moment to be able to partner with a quality fire business that provides engineered solutions and presence across the fire protection industry. The acquisition will allow us to grow our footprint within Australia while also broadening our impact globally."

United Safety is owned by Dubin Clark & Company, a private equity investment firm located in Jacksonville, Florida. Michael Hompesch, a partner at Dubin Clark and a board member of United Safety, explains, "Acquisitions, such as this one, align with our vision for the company and reinforces our commitment to investing in businesses that advance safety technologies specifically within the fire suppression space. We believe that this strategic expansion will enhance United Safety's market position within the fire safety industry and shows our confidence in the corporation's ability to deliver value to customers globally."

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability, and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems that are used in mining, school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com or www.ussc.com.au

About Fire Protection Technologies

Fire Protection Technologies is the leading independent supplier of product, design and engineering services in Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific. In conjunction with our 'whole of life' approach to our product range, technical support, design and engineering solutions are available throughout all stages of a project from development to delivery and we continue to provide ongoing support for the life of the product. Our philosophy "Every solution for your special hazard problems" drives us to continue searching the world for the highest quality products to combine with our existing product range in order to provide the best possible solution for your special hazard problems to protect people, property and business continuity from the hazards of fire and explosion. Further information about Fire Protection Technologies can be found at www.fire-protection.com.au

