AMSURG Announces Board of Directors

The organization adds seven healthcare industry and business professionals to its Board of Directors.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, announced appointments to the organization's Board of Directors. The announcement comes after a successful emergence as an independent company under new leadership and positioned for growth.

AMSURG Logo (PRNewswire)

Seven members will serve on the AMSURG Board of Directors:

David King , previous chairman, CEO and president of LabCorp who led the organization's transformation into a leading global life sciences company. Under King's leadership, LabCorp completed a series of successful acquisitions, tripling the company's size to 60,000 employees operating in 120 countries. The company's share price increased by more than 125% during King's time as CEO. King has been appointed as chair of the AMSURG Board of Directors, and he will also serve on the Compensation Committee.

Jeff Snodgrass , president and CEO of AMSURG who recently led the organization through a successful restructuring process. Before AMSURG, Snodgrass served as president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners, leading the organization to unprecedented growth and transformation from an office-based outpatient business to an ambulatory surgical care company. Snodgrass also served as chief financial officer at inVentiv Health, and he spent more than 17 years at Merck & Co. in several leadership positions in finance and marketing.

Molly Joseph , former CEO of UnitedHealthcare Global. During her 16-year tenure at UnitedHealth Group, she pioneered the establishment of the company's global health business into one of the largest health benefits and medical delivery businesses outside of the United States . She also oversaw 55 hospitals and several hundred ambulatory centers, with over nine million patients and seven million insurance members. Currently, Joseph is the founder and managing partner of Cypress Pass Ventures, an investment and advisory firm focused on health modernization. She also serves on the Board of Directors of West Pharmaceutical Services, First Solar and U.S. Radiology Specialists and is vice-chair of the Board of Trustees at Santa Clara University .

Adam Hieber , executive vice president and global head of corporate asset management at PIMCO. Before PIMCO, he was an operating partner and head of portfolio performance management for SoftBank and managing director and president of Cerberus Capital Management's global operating team. He has also held numerous board appointments and senior management positions including chairman, CEO, CFO and CRO. He has been appointed Chair of the AMSURG Compensation Committee.

Joel Day , former chief financial officer at Kindred Healthcare and Scion Healthcare. In these roles, Day successfully led significant value creation initiatives, partnered with multiple private equity firms to complete a company sale and the formation of a new company and provided support and oversight on a 15-hospital acquisition. Before serving as CFO, Day spent 25 years in various finance leadership roles with Kindred Healthcare, including as operations CFO for six years, where he was responsible for the support and operational results of seven business lines with over $7 billion in revenue. In addition to serving as an AMSURG board member, Day will serve on the AMSURG Audit Committee.

Lisa A. Pollina , former vice chairman for RBC Capital Markets. Pollina has been named a 'Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance' by American Banker and has negotiated over $50 billion in corporate development deals globally throughout her career. She serves on the Board of Directors for Munich RE representing the Americas, as well as the Board of the Atlantic Council of the United States . She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an advisor to ARES Management. Pollina has extensive corporate board and committee experience and has been appointed Chair of the AMSURG Audit Committee.

Leopoldo Quintas Jr. , former three-star deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command. In this role, Quintas led day-to-day operations of the Army's largest organization, comprised of more than 750,000 soldiers and civilians. Under his leadership, the organization transformed its readiness and operations to achieve unprecedented modernization while sustaining uninterrupted support to worldwide requirements. He has more than three decades of experience training, equipping and supporting personnel and employing capabilities, to include conduct of comprehensive health care both at home and abroad. Today, Quintas serves on the board of the West Point Association of Graduates and continues to support the U.S. Army as a highly qualified expert.

"I am thrilled to have such seasoned and accomplished professionals serving on the AMSURG Board of Directors," said Jeff Snodgrass, president and CEO of AMSURG. "These leaders provide a wealth of industry knowledge and business expertise that complements our strong leadership team. I look forward to working alongside them to enhance our growth opportunities and continue to provide quality care for patients."

The board composition underscores AMSURG's commitment to continue to advance its leadership in high quality ambulatory surgery care. The Board of Directors will play a key role in providing strategic counsel and guidance to AMSURG leaders as the organization focuses on growth, innovation and delivering high-quality patient care.

"It is an honor to join the AMSURG Board of Directors," said David King, chair of AMSURG's Board of Directors. "AMSURG is a leader in the ambulatory surgery center space that is poised for growth and innovation. I am excited to partner with the leadership team on the many opportunities ahead for the organization."

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. With a focus on strategic growth and innovation, AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMSURG