Fresh Thyme Market Helps Provide Over 6 Million* Moms and Kids with Life-Changing Vitamins Through Continued Partnership with Vitamin Angels

For the eighth year in a row, Fresh Thyme will be hosting a Round Up at the Register during December to continue its commitment to this life-saving organization

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a grocer that has a mission to improve the way communities eat by offering real fresh food, is proud to announce that it has helped reach over 6 million* moms and kids with life-changing vitamins through its long-standing partnership with Vitamin Angels . Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes for the most nutritionally vulnerable groups — pregnant women, infants, and children — by delivering evidence-based nutrition interventions.

(PRNewsfoto/Fresh Thyme Market) (PRNewswire)

"We're proud of the substantial and positive impact we've been able to have on moms' and kids' nutrition throughout our eight-year partnership with Vitamin Angels," said Fresh Thyme Market Vice President of Center Store, Jonathan Lawrence. "However, we know there is more work to be done in our shared goal of improving nutrition in underserved communities. Together, we will continue to work to provide vital vitamins and minerals to those who need them most, fostering healthier communities and brighter futures."

This impactful partnership combines Fresh Thyme's mission to provide fresh, natural, and nutritious products with Vitamin Angels' expertise in delivering essential vitamins and supplements to underserved communities. There are two key ways Fresh Thyme supports and donates to Vitamin Angels:

All Fresh Thyme store locations host a Round Up at the Register program throughout the month of December, where customers have the opportunity to donate upon checkout each time they shop, which will then be donated to Vitamin Angels.

Fresh Thyme donates 25 cents to Vitamin Angels for every Fresh Thyme branded Vitamin and Supplement that is purchased 365 days a year.

"We're grateful for Fresh Thyme Market's continued partnership and passion for improving the health of those in need across the United States and around the world," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder and President. "Together, this holiday season, we're looking forward to giving the gift of life-changing nutrition to even more mothers and children who need it most."

Fresh Thyme invites its customers to join in its efforts and make a meaningful change while supporting nutritionally vulnerable groups.

To learn more and find a Fresh Thyme location near you, visit freshthyme.com . For more information about Vitamin Angels, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 71 million women and children in about 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and Candid give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org.

*Based on Vitamin Angels' blended cost of $0.25 per nutrition intervention.

Media Contact:

Nathan Campbell

(313) 550-3411

freshthyme@spoolmarketing.com

