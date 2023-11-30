Michelin-Starred Duo Chefs Gabriel Kreuther and Charlie Mitchell Unite for DEWAR'S® Double Double Dinner in New York City

The soirée, held on November 29 at The Blond, marked the launch of DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky's highest-age expression to date and the first in the brand's four-part Collector's Series – DEWAR's Double Double 37 Year Old.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR's® Blended Scotch Whisky, the world's most awarded Blended Scotch, hosted a first-of-its-kind Michelin-star dinner helmed by celebrated French Chef Gabriel Kreuther and Detroit-raised Chef Charlie Mitchell, who recently became the first African American to win a Michelin star in New York City.

Designed to fete the launch of DEWAR's Double Double 37 Year Old Blended Malt, the Double Double menu celebrated the seamless coming together of distinct styles and flavors of the impressive chef duo, as well as the coming together of expertly blended malts in the 37 year old Scotch whisky.

The dinner reflected the chefs' respective styles, from Chef Charlie Mitchell's trailblazing take on New American cuisine to Chef Kreuther's French discipline, expressed at his eponymous two-star Michelin restaurant. For a clever double entendre on the DEWAR's Double Double range the 'double' menu was a veritable dialogue between the duo, spoken through the pairings. While the Dewar's Double Double series is traditionally savored on its own, the chefs ingeniously infused their creativity into crafting cocktails, encompassing:

Hokkaido Uni Bibimbap paired with DEWAR'S Double Double 21 Year Old Mizunara Oak Cask finished whisky via a reimagined take on the classic Boulevardier cocktail. This innovative version is delicately stirred over koshikari rice, masterfully blending, and introducing new, flavors.



Black Perigord Truffle, infused with DEWAR'S DOUBLE DOUBLE 27 Year Old Washed Pearled Barley. Complemented with German Butterball-Nori Espuma and Fried Dulce Seaweed, this dish pairs perfectly with a floral rendition on an Old Fashioned, skillfully highlighting the multifaceted character of DEWAR'S Double Double 27 Year Old Palo Cortado Cask Finish, with hints of lilac, lavender and green chartreuse.



Japanese A5 Wagyu Steak and Blue Lobster are paired with DEWAR'S Double Double 32 Year Old Pedro Ximenez Cask Finish. This whisky, already a masterpiece in its own right, gains an additional layer of complexity and richness via a washing process using the unparalleled A5 Wagyu Steak. This process imbues the whisky with more depth, echoing the steak's exquisite marbling and flavor profile. Finally, the whisky is showcased in perhaps one of the most unique variations of the classic Rob Roy .

The dinner was crowned by a neat serving of DEWAR'S Double Double 37 Year Old – a rare, limited-edition blended malt, which honors the whisky-making traditions of Speyside region of Scotland – paired with a Chestnut Crème "Tobacco Chantilly" Red Currant Sorbet.

Firmly cementing the recently released bottle within the luxury canon, DEWAR's Double Double 37 Year Old is accompanied by two exquisitely crafted Baccarat Massena crystal tumblers to further elevate the tasting experience into a celebration; available for sale in very limited quantities HERE (SRP $1,799).

Chef Kreuther remarked: "Collaborating with Chef Charlie Mitchell for the DEWAR's Double Double Michelin Star Dinner was a culinary exploration where French precision met New American innovation, all in perfect harmony with the nuanced layers of the DEWAR's Double Double range. As Culinary Director, the partnership resonates uniquely for me, blending the artistry of our culinary creations with the elegance of Baccarat crystal. Presenting DEWAR's Double Double 37 Year OId with two Baccarat Massena crystal tumblers invites you to savor not just a drink but an elevated experience, marrying culinary excellence with timeless luxury."

Chef Mitchell remarked: "Crafting the DEWAR's Double Double Michelin Star Dinner with Chef Gabriel Kreuther was a fascinating journey where we translated the intricate layers of DEWAR's Double Double range into a culinary symphony. The challenge was not just in merging our styles but in embracing the complexity of the whisky itself. The nuanced expressions of the DEWAR's Double Double series became a guiding muse, inspiring us to create a menu that resonates with the rich tapestry of flavors found in DEWAR's Double Double 37 Year Old and the entire range."

"Much like fine whisky, culinary knowledge is passed down from generation to generation, with each era adding their own take and discovering new ways to delight epicureans. Our Double Double range was created with exactly this in mind, building on our almost 180 years of whisky-making with a series of ultra-aged whiskies that makes whisky aficionados excited about what we might create next. With the launch of DEWAR's Double Double 37 Year Old, we invite enthusiasts to embark on a sensory journey, experiencing the culmination of time-honored traditions and contemporary innovation in every sip," said Vice President of DEWAR's North America, Brian Cox.

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S® has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or X, formerly known as Twitter.

About Gabriel Kreuther

Gabriel Kreuther is the chef and co-owner of the eponymous award-winning restaurant, Gabriel Kreuther, and Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate, adjacent to Bryant Park. Gabriel Kreuther reflects chef Kreuther's training at Michelin-starred kitchens throughout Germany, France and Switzerland, his Alsatian heritage and his love of New York City. Chef Kreuther began his career stateside at La Caravelle, had a leadership role at Restaurant Jean-Georges Central Park before becoming the Executive Chef of the much-lauded Atelier in the Ritz-Carlton, and The Modern, where his cooking received numerous accolades throughout his nearly decade-long tenure. A long-standing member and mentor for the prestigious Bocuse d'Or USA Culinary Council, Team USA placed Silver in 2015 and won Gold in 2017 of the World Competition. Chef Kreuther was named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs in 2003 and received the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: New York City in 2009. Gabriel Kreuther has received two Michelin stars consecutively since 2019, the AAA 5 Diamond Award, Best New Restaurant of the Year by New York's Village Voice, 3 Stars from the New York Times, was named the 2023 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award Winner, Wine Spectator 2022 Grand Award Winner, and most recently, was named one of the New York Times' 100 Best Restaurants in New York City in 2023. The restaurant is a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux Association, as well as part of the highly selective Les Grandes Tables du Monde. Chef Kreuther published his first cookbook, Gabriel Kreuther, The Spirit of Alsace: A Cookbook, sharing his restaurant creations and interpretations of traditional Alsatian dishes in 2021.

About Charlie Mitchell

Chef Charlie Mitchell, the executive chef and co-owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Clover Hill in Brooklyn Heights, made culinary history as the first Black chef in New York City to receive Michelin's 2022 New York Young Chef Award and the second Black executive chef in the country to earn this distinction. Raised in Detroit, his passion for cooking was nurtured by his grandmother's influence. At Clover Hill, he leads a team crafting an ever-changing, eight-course tasting menu featuring exquisite dishes like king crab tartlet and Spanish octopus. His dedication to culinary excellence, marked by Clover Hill's Michelin star and his recognition as the best young chef by Michelin, reflects his commitment to inspiring and exciting patrons about the world of food.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY ©2023 DEWAR'S BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY 48% ALC. BY VOL

IMPORTED BY JOHN DEWAR'S & SONS COMPANY, CORAL GABLES, FL

Media Contact:

Shaun McKinley

Nike Communications

516.428.0052

smckinley@nikecomm.com

COURTESY OF DEWAR'S (PRNewswire)

COURTESY OF DEWAR'S (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/DEWAR’S) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DEWAR'S