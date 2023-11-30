TINECO LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER VACUUM TRADE-UP CAMPAIGN

Unleash the Power of Tineco's PURE ONE Station with an Exciting Trade-Up Campaign, and Unlock an Exclusive Discount of up to $160 Off!

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a pioneering industry leader in intelligent home appliances, has launched its first-ever Trade-Up campaign, inviting all American vacuum users to experience the cutting-edge innovation of the PURE ONE Station. This limited-time offer, available from December 1st to December 10th, provides an exclusive discount of up to $160 off the purchase of a new PURE ONE Station.

Visit the Tineco website and complete the designated form, providing the necessary details. Additionally, participants are kindly requested to submit a photograph of their previous vacuum's purchase receipt. If the receipt is unavailable, a photo of the old vacuum itself will suffice. Once your information is received, the dedicated Tineco marketing team will carefully review it and promptly provide a unique code. This code guarantees participants an exceptional discount of up to $160 on their purchase of the highly acclaimed PURE ONE Station. Simply add the code to your shopping cart on the Tineco webstore or the esteemed Tineco Amazon platform to redeem your discount.

"It is truly an extraordinary opportunity for us to personally engage with our esteemed Tineco fanbase and esteemed customers," expressed Romeo Luo, General Manager of Tineco's International Business Unit. "As a steadfast brand committed to delivering unparalleled cleaning experiences, we are embarking on a groundbreaking campaign that not only invites our loyal customers to embrace the cutting-edge technology of our PURE ONE Station but also encourages potential customers to explore a whole new realm of cleaning efficiency and innovative features."

The PURE ONE Station featuring an ultimate solution for hassle-free cleaning. This state-of-the-art device sets itself apart from the competition with its advanced OmniHub station, designed to effortlessly simplify your cleaning routine.

One of its standout features is the Full-Path Self Cleaning system, powered by the OmniHub. This innovative system ensures uninterrupted cleaning for an impressive 60 days, completely eliminating the constant hassle of emptying the dust bin. With its spacious 3L dust bin capacity, the PURE ONE Station's Full-Path Self Cleaning system guarantees a thorough cleaning process. Every nook and cranny of the device, from the brush head to the tube and dust bin, is effortlessly reached by the air, resulting in a seamless flow that leaves no dirt or debris behind.

Furthermore, the PURE ONE Station showcases Tineco's groundbreaking pouch cell technology, surpassing the capabilities of traditional batteries by offering an exceptional three-fold increase in battery life. This groundbreaking innovation ensures that users no longer need to worry about battery life or the product's lifespan being too short.

The PURE ONE Station available for $799.99 on Tineco and Amazon

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://us.tineco.com/ .

