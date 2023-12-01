SGNL.ai Completes SOC 2 Audit

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGNL.ai, the industry's first Continuous Access Management company, announced it has successfully passed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit. This provides independent confirmation that SGNL's information security practices and controls meet or exceed security, availability, and confidentiality requirements in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria. The audit was conducted by a nationally recognized CPA firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

"As a security services and products provider, our core mission is to make our customers more secure. That's why I'm proud to announce the completion of our SOC 2 Type 1 audit and report," said Conrad Smith, Chief Information Security Officer at SGNL.ai. "A SOC 2 report does not, on its own, make a company more secure. What it does do is document and demonstrate SGNL's unwavering commitment to security."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a standard used by auditors to assess controls for information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The scope of a SOC 2 audit includes an organization's systems and controls, and evaluates their design and implementation to determine whether they are suitably designed to meet the relevant AICPA Trust Services Criteria.

The issue of this audit report immediately follows SGNL's participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Program Private Preview announced at Ignite last month as well as Cisco Investment's strategic investment announced that same week.

To learn more about how SGNL's SOC2 benefits our customers, vendors, and partners, please visit: https://sgnl.ai/2023/12/sgnl-completes-soc-2-audit/

About SGNL.ai, Inc

With an initial team of security experts and executives who formerly worked at Google, Microsoft, Okta and Salesforce, SGNL is working to modernize enterprise authorization. SGNL's continuous access management platform provides zero standing access, protecting access to sensitive data and guarding against potential security compromises. SGNL was founded in 2021 with venture backing from Costanoa Ventures, Fika Ventures, Moonshots Capital, and Resolute Ventures. For more information about SGNL visit https://sgnl.ai .

