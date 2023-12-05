Batteries Plus & Duracell Ignite Children's Holiday Spirit With Annual Toys For Tots Partnership

Fourth Annual Partnership Aims to Power Up the Holidays with 100,000 Battery Donation

HARTLAND, Wis., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, it marks the time of year to give back and spread cheer. That is why Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Duracell and the U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots Campaign for the fourth consecutive year and spread joy by powering tens of thousands of children's toys and games this holiday season.

In the exclusive partnership with Duracell, Batteries Plus donated over 100,000 AA and AAA batteries to the national children's charity. The batteries will be used to power donated toys and games, giving life to thousands of gifts that will make their way into children's hands this December. The joint initiative underscores both companies' commitment to giving back to the communities they serve by ensuring that every child experiences the magic of the holiday season. In fact, Batteries Plus franchise owners nationwide are once again hosting bins in over 400 local stores in markets such as: Tampa (15 stores) and Portland (13 stores); in addition to larger regions including: Northern California (11 stores), Southeast Wisconsin (10 stores), and Virginia (11 stores). In addition, the Batteries Plus corporate offices in Wisconsin also collected toys for their local Toys for Tots chapters.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Duracell and Toys for Tots for the fourth holiday season bringing our four-year donation to 400,000 batteries," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "At Batteries Plus, we understand the importance of powering not only devices but also the festive spirit in children during the holidays. By joining forces with Duracell and Toys for Tots, we hope to make a lasting impact on families and communities across the nation."

The unique partnership continues to be a welcomed addition to the Toys for Tots mission. While the donated gifts are the foundation of the company's efforts, many of these toys require batteries which typically are not included, making this generous contribution from Batteries Plus and Duracell even more special to both Toys for Tots and the children who receive the gifts.

"We are very pleased to welcome Batteries Plus back as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten."

Toys for Tots refuses to distribute incomplete toys, and the organization considers a toy without the required batteries to be just that. The benefit of Batteries Plus and Duracell's donation is twofold: it makes any incomplete toys whole and allows Toys for Tots to use available dollars to purchase more toys versus batteries.

"In our ongoing collaboration with Batteries Plus, Duracell® is delighted to come together once again for another holiday season to support the Toys for Tots campaign," said Andrew Wales, Sr. Sales Manager – North America. "Our shared dedication to supporting our neighbors and communities nationwide is the driving force behind our annual partnership with Batteries Plus and Toys for Tots. Together we ensure that each donated toy is accompanied by the necessary batteries, bringing joy to every child as they unwrap their gifts on Christmas morning."

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 76-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of these toys and books offers disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 291 million less fortunate children. Because the need isn't just at Christmastime, the Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

