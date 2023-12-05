Enova Celebrates 11 Consecutive Years as One of Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT

Enova's dynamic and collaborative work environment, range of growth opportunities and industry-leading benefits led the company to improve its ranking among the Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Computerworld has again recognized Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, as one of the top 100 Best Places to Work in IT . Employee responses from IT team members and company data ranked Enova 14th among midsize organizations and marks the 11th consecutive year that Enova has been named to the list.

(PRNewsfoto/Enova International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our values underpin everything we do at Enova, and as a leadership team, we're committed to empowering team members to think big, challenge assumptions, test ambitious ideas and tackle complex problems together," said Joe DeCosmo, Enova's Chief Analytics and Technology Officer. "Enova's greatest asset is our people – within IT and across the company – and receiving this recognition for the 11th straight year is a reflection of the challenging and impactful work our dedicated team members do every single day."

At Enova, team members are encouraged to own their careers and leaders are committed to fostering an environment where teams can work on stretch projects and participate in programs that help advance their careers. Some programs include on-demand coaching, office hours, shadowing and mentoring programs, tuition reimbursement and functional skill training courses. For new hires, Enova's Baseline training program provides fundamentals for all engineers, regardless of level or previous experience, beginning on day one. Beyond onboarding, weekly Tech talks provide ongoing learning, while the Tech Exchange program provides an opportunity to spend a month on a different tech team.

Growth and development opportunities don't just happen in the office, either. Enova's commitment to diversifying tech extends beyond the office – Women @ Enova founded the annual Chicago Women in Technology Conference (ChiWitCon) in 2016 to celebrate and advance tech professionals from all backgrounds. Enova's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council consists of seven affinity groups highlighting the unique backgrounds and perspectives that bring a true sense of community to Enova. Team volunteer events and an annual Tech Summit packed full of team-building projects and activities are centered around the Enova Values – such as Operate as an Owner – to reemphasize the impact team members can make in and outside the organization.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill and diversify their teams," said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

More information, including Enova's company profile and results of the 2024 Best Places to Work in IT survey, can be found on www.computerworld.com . Open career opportunities are available at https://www.enova.com/careers/ .

About Enova International

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial services company with powerful online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Through its world-class analytics and machine learning algorithms, Enova has provided more than 9 million customers with over $52 billion in loans and financing. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com .

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com .

Follow Computerworld on X: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT

Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.