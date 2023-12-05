Karman Space & Defense Celebrates Crucial Role in the Success of NASA's OSIRIS-REx Mission

The company is a critical hardware supplier on both the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft and ULA's Atlas V Rocket

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karman Space & Defense ("Karman"), a concept-to-production solutions provider for integrated dynamic systems, assemblies, and advanced manufacturing, is proud to be a key supplier and instrumental contributor to the success of NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission. Karman's contributions extend across the design, development, manufacturing, and qualification of essential hardware on both the OSIRIS-REx capsule and United Launch Alliance's (ULA's) Atlas V rocket, both integral to this historic mission.

The OSIRIS-REx mission launched in September 2016 and collected valuable samples from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, aiming to provide essential insights into the origins of our solar system and the potential hazards posed by near-Earth objects. After seven years, the mission successfully culminated in the safe return of asteroid samples. Today, we celebrate not only NASA's achievement, but also the pivotal role played by Karman Space & Defense.

"We take great pride in being a part of NASA's historic OSIRIS-REx mission, showcasing Karman's wide range of manufacturing and engineering capabilities. Karman remains committed to advancing space exploration and continues to manufacture and support both Atlas and future Vulcan launches. Moreover, Karman eagerly looks for additional opportunities to support the launch and space industry in various capacities and contribute to the expansion of human knowledge beyond Earth's boundaries," said Tony Koblinski, CEO of Karman Space & Defense.

On the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, Karman's innovation was exemplified by their parachute mortar system, which enabled the deployment of parachutes for a controlled landing, making this extraordinary endeavor possible.

On the Atlas V launch vehicle, Karman manufactured various critical components including large metallic skirt panels for multiple barrel assemblies throughout the vehicle structure. These panels are attached to the rocket's main body for structural support and were all precisely machined, formed, heat-aged, and trimmed to stringent specifications. In addition, Karman manufactured and assembled the nose fairings on the solid rocket booster, shielding from aerodynamic forces, thermal extremes, and potential debris during launch and ascent. Additional contributions extended to essential components that make up the GEM63 solid rocket boosters, which are vital to augment the launch vehicle's thrust and energy to propel the rocket into space.

Karman also provided flight critical systems including essential nozzle assembly insulators and pellet cups for the rocket motor booster separation system. Notably, Karman's supply of the Environmental Control System (ECS) door inlets and raceway covers further bolstered the Atlas V's overall performance and reliability.

Karman Space & Defense is a concept-to-production solutions provider for the space and defense industry's most complex and mission-critical systems, including crewed-space flight and hypersonic missions. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with facilities in Washington, Alabama, and Washington DC, Karman brings together industry-leading capabilities, advanced technologies and proven multi decade experience. For more information, visit our website Karman-SD.com.

