Rently and PlanOmatic Partner to Deliver Time-Saving Photo Feed Automation

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently , a leading provider of self-touring and smart home technology solutions, and PlanOmatic , a nationwide provider of quality photography, floor plans, and 3D tours for the single-family rental industry, are pleased to announce a new photo feed integration partnership that instantly syncs PlanOmatic property photos to their corresponding vacant listings on Rently's ILS and its syndicated sites for single-family rental listings.

The Rently-PlanOmatic photo feed integration eliminates the manual steps previously required for property managers to update property listings prior to syndication. Now, Rently clients no longer need to wait for the sync between PlanOmatic, their property management software and Rently. Once PlanOmatic completes a photo shoot for a mutual client, photos are automatically attached to their corresponding Rently listing and immediately syndicated. In addition, clients avoid having to log in to three different platforms to upload photos.

"Our partnership with PlanOmatic demonstrates the power of best-in-class vendors working together to help clients optimize their operations and marketing workflows. This new photo feed integration makes it easier and faster for our mutual clients to publish and syndicate their vacant rental listings with top-quality PlanOmatic property photos," stated Merrick Lackner, CEO and Founder at Rently. "In order for operators to gain efficiencies, it's essential that their key leasing automations work together seamlessly."

"Our integration with Rently ensures that property managers' workflow velocity is uninterrupted right up until a listing appears. With this integration, our mutual clients no longer have to download, upload, and publish their listing media. We are working towards a future where photos, floor plans, and 3D can be ordered with just one click, and content will be syndicated automatically across internet listing services. Rently has taken the bold step of being a trailblazer in this space, and we are excited to partner on this journey." As Kori Covrigaru, CEO at PlanOmatic, puts it, "This direct integration with Rently is the first of many to come."

About Rently

Rently is the leader in self-touring and smart home technology. We offer best-in-class proptech solutions for the rental housing industry. We combine top-tier hardware with an innovative software platform that allows real estate operators to optimize their leasing efficiency and expand revenue opportunities. Rently.com

About PlanOmatic

PlanOmatic provides professional Photography, Interactive Floor Plans, and 3D Tours to the Single-Family Rental industry with speed and at scale, nationwide. With a network of photographers across the US, PlanOmatic serves property management companies and SFR owners/operators. As a client-centric company, PlanOmatic provides customizable business intelligence insights and workflow automation solutions to streamline client operations and marketing. www.planomatic.com

