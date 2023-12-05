Resecurity Partners with ICS Technologies to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Iraq

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 and government agencies worldwide, and ICS Technologies IRAQ, a well-established ICT System Integration Company with HQ in Baghdad, Iraq, have joined forces to fortify cybersecurity, fraud prevention and risk intelligence measures nationwide. This strategic partnership is poised to bring cutting-edge intelligence-driven defensive solutions to Iraq, helping consumers and organizations safeguard their digital assets and combat the evolving threat landscape.

Resecurity, headquartered in the United States, is renowned for its innovative cybersecurity products and threat intelligence services. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Gene Yoo, the company specializes in advanced cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, digital forensics & incident response (DFIR), and digital risk management solutions. With a commitment to staying ahead of cyber threats and adapting to the ever-changing digital security landscape, Resecurity has become a trusted partner for businesses and organizations worldwide.

ICS Technologies IRAQ, has been a key player in Iraq's ICT sector since 2004. The company's expertise spans various services, including concept-to-implementation turn-key solutions, on-the-job training, and in-depth market knowledge. ICS Technologies IRAQ is recognized as a preferred partner for local and international organizations, offering a wealth of experience and tailored ICT solutions to meet clients' needs.

This partnership between Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ is expected to impact cybersecurity in Iraq profoundly. It combines Resecurity's cybersecurity expertise, cutting-edge technology and data science, and ICS Technologies IRAQ' local extensive market knowledge and dedication to delivering customized, effective solutions.

The partnership comes at a critical time when the threat landscape in the digital world continues to evolve and intensify. In Iraq, both the public and private sectors, organizations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, making cybersecurity a top priority. Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ recognize the significance of providing comprehensive, up-to-date solutions to safeguard businesses, government entities, and critical infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions: Resecurity, known for its advanced threat intelligence, threat hunting, incident response, and digital risk management solutions, will provide Iraq-based organizations with state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to protect against a wide range of cyber threats.

Local Expertise: ICS Technologies IRAQ' deep understanding of the Iraqi market and local regulations, combined with its established presence, positions the partnership to address the unique challenges and opportunities within the region effectively.

Customized Solutions: The collaboration aims to provide tailored cybersecurity solutions that meet the specific needs of Iraqi businesses and organizations, enabling them to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Comprehensive Training: ICS Technologies IRAQ' commitment to on-the-job training ensures that all organizational personnel have the knowledge and skills to maintain a secure and resilient digital environment.

Strategic Alignment: The partnership underscores the shared commitment of Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ to raise the cybersecurity standards in Iraq and provide clients with optimum solutions that maximize the return on their investments.

The multifaceted approach of Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ, with their shared vision for improving cybersecurity, offers a comprehensive solution to the evolving threat landscape. The partnership will enhance the protection of digital assets and contribute to the overall growth and security of the Iraqi digital ecosystem.

As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, organizations across Iraq will benefit from the combined expertise of Resecurity and ICS Technologies IRAQ. By pooling their resources, knowledge, and experience, the partnership will deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions that align with Iraqi businesses and institutions' specific requirements and challenges.

About Resecurity:

Resecurity is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding individuals and organizations from digital threats. With a commitment to innovation, Resecurity offers cutting-edge services, including Identity Protection (IDP), to address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape. The company aims to empower individuals and businesses to navigate the digital world securely.

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About ICS Technologies IRAQ:

ICS Technologies IRAQ, is an ICT System Integration, Data Management Experts and Managed services providers Company that offers turn-key solutions for projects from concept to implementation. With a strong presence in Iraq's public and private sectors, ICS Technologies IRAQ is a trusted partner for local and international organizations, providing expertise in the Iraqi market and comprehensive solutions to meet client requirements.

To learn more about ICS Technologies Iraq, visit: www.ics-technologies-irq.com.

