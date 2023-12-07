The Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates to File Multiple Lawsuits Tied to the Cantaloupe Salmonella Sundsvall Outbreak and Establish a Claim Center

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates has been retained by multiple victims of the Cantaloupe Salmonella Sundsvall Outbreak that has sickened at least 230 in 35 U.S. states. Canadian health officials also report 66 laboratory confirmed cases in six Canadian provinces. Ron Simon has set up a national Cantaloupe Salmonella Claim Center for the outbreak and will be filing multiple lawsuits in the next few weeks.

The whole cantaloupes will likely have a sticker that says "Malichita" or "Rudy," with the number "4050", and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique." The precut products may not be easily identified, so caution is urged.

Cantaloupe Sundsvall Outbreak Sickens 300 in North America

National recalls have been issued by TruFfresh, Crown Jewels, and Pacific Trellis, and include both Malichita and Rudy Brand Cantaloupes, both whole and as used to make pre-cut melon products. The whole and precut products have been widely distributed in such stores as Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, Kroger stores, Aldi, Kwik Trip, Freshness Guaranteed, RaceTrac, and Vinyard. The whole cantaloupes will likely have a sticker that says "Malichita" or "Rudy," with the number "4050", and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique." The precut products may not be easily identified, so caution is urged.

Two individuals, both residents of Minnesota, have died.

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Salmonella Cantaloupe Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Salmonella Cantaloupe Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at either https://www.ronsimonassociates.com/ or https://cantaloupesalmonellalawsuit.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the salmonella cantaloupe lawsuits and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or ron@rsaalaw.com.

