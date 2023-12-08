Elliott Statement on Leadership Transition at Crown Castle Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), today released the following statement on behalf of Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Jason Genrich regarding the leadership transition announced at Crown Castle Inc. ("Crown Castle" or the "Company").

Elliot logo (PRNewsfoto/Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited) (PRNewswire)

The leadership transition that Crown Castle announced yesterday marks a step in the right direction toward a new chapter of value creation at the Company. Consistent with our previous statements, we believe that additional significant changes are needed to ensure that Crown Castle is best positioned to fulfill its potential for shareholders. We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the Company's Board regarding the necessary next steps, including a comprehensive review of the Fiber business, meaningful governance enhancements and a robust and transparent search process for Crown Castle's next CEO.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $59.2 billion of assets as of June 30, 2023. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

(212) 478-2017

sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.