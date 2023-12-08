NASA to Participate in Next Private Astronaut Mission News Conference

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA experts will join a virtual news conference hosted by Axiom Space at 10 a.m. EST Wednesday, Dec. 13, to discuss the launch of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), the third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

The Ax-3 launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft is targeted no earlier than January 2024 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

During the mission, which includes about 14 days aboard the space station, the four-person multi-national crew will complete more than 30 research experiments developed for microgravity in collaboration with organizations across the globe.

Briefing participants are:

Joel Montalbano , manager, International Space Station Program, NASA

Angela Hart , manager, Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program, NASA

Matt Ondler , president, Axiom Space

Michael López-Alegría, chief astronaut and Ax-3 commander, Axiom Space

Sarah Walker , director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Col. Valerio Anastasi , chief of space programs and capabilities office, Italian Air Force

Yusuf Kıraç, president, TUA (Turkish Space Agency)

Frank De Winne , head of the European astronaut center, ESA (European Space Agency)

Media must register for the mission overview news conference by 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, at:

In addition to former NASA astronaut López-Alegría commanding the private mission, Walter Villadei of Italy will serve as pilot. The two mission specialists are Alper Gezeravci of Turkey and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden.

NASA's goal is to enable a strong, commercial marketplace in low Earth orbit where the agency is one of many customers for private industry. The agency recently released its third request for information with proposed requirements for commercial space station services and awarded agreements to advance additional capabilities.

Learn how NASA is fostering a robust commercial low Earth orbit economy at:

https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/commercial-space/



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA