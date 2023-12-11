SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHGATE Group, China's leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace, announced that its Co-CEO, Chun Li, participated in the prestigious "2023 GoGlobal Forum of 100" in Shanghai. At the event, Li Chun shared insights on advancing services for small businesses globally and collaborating with platform merchants for mutual growth.

DHGATE Group Co-CEO Chun Li, Addresses the 2023 GoGlobal Forum of 100, Advocates for Enhanced Services to Uplift Global Small Businesses (PRNewswire)

The annual forum is organized by the innovative think tank EqualOcean, and is known for its distinguished guest lineup and highly pragmatic discussion themes. It attracts leaders in global internationalization, pioneering entrepreneurs, investors, and academic experts. Notable attendees this year included EqualOcean's Founding Partner Huang Yuanpu, Executive Vice-President of the Fudan Institute of Belt and Road & Global Governance Huang Renwei, and Allen Zhu Xiaohu, Managing Partner at GSR Ventures.

Elevating Services for Small Businesses: A Unique Approach Amid Global Competition

Addressing the prevailing challenges of rising logistics costs and fluctuating consumer demands, Chun Li emphasized the remarkable growth of global B2B e-commerce. Third-party research predicts the market will reach $20.9 trillion by 2027, with a 10% annual growth rate in B2B e-commerce product sales by 2025.

Chun Li underscored the significance of American small business buyers, noting their substantial size, stable procurement intentions, and resilience to international complexities. Despite being overlooked in recent years, this group represents a vital segment, and DHGATE Group aims to renew its commitment to their service.

Strategic Initiatives for 2024 and Beyond

Looking ahead, Chun Li outlined DHGATE Group's strategic initiatives for 2024. The company plans to deepen its focus on global small businesses, integrating resources to offer comprehensive service upgrades. Initiatives include enhancements in sourcing, procurement, light customization, warehousing, and fulfillment, with the goals of catering to the diverse and fragmented needs of small businesses, increasing added value, and fostering rapid response capabilities.

DHGATE Group will initially concentrate on entering the home and living category, launching a brand new B2B cross-border e-commerce solution, and targeting the European and American markets. Simultaneously, continuing investments in the MyyShop social commerce platform will establish a direct link between the Chinese supply chain and global content creators. This approach aims to facilitate precise matches between domestic factories and brand merchants with suitable influencers, accelerating global expansion. It also supports global content creators in transitioning into small business roles, enabling traffic monetization.

Harnessing the Power of AIGC Technology

Chun Li acknowledged the pivotal role of AI-generated content (AIGC) technology in shaping the future of the cross-border e-commerce industry. DHGATE Group's sustained investment in AI capabilities positions it as a leader in the field. The group's Voyage AI (启航), a Large Language Model specialized for the cross-border e-commerce sector, supports instant conversations, content creation, and graphic-text interaction capabilities. The application has significantly enhanced business efficiency for over 2,000 cross-border e-commerce industry clients.

During the recent "Black Friday" period, DHGATE Group achieved outstanding performance by leveraging AI marketing strategies. Their transaction volume doubled compared to the previous year, breaking several historical records.

As DHGATE Group looks toward the future, Chun Li anticipates that AIGC's groundbreaking advancements will shape the cross-border e-commerce industry, providing a new era of opportunities.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DHGATE Group