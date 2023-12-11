WiMi Developed Holographic Complex Amplitude Computation and Update Technology

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it successfully developed a new technology----"Holographic Complex Amplitude Computation and Updating Technology", which utilizes the complex amplitude calculation method to achieve real-time updating and accurate reconstruction of holograms, and through the latest algorithms and sensing technologies, the holographic display system is able to deal with complex computational tasks more efficiently and provide a latency-free interactive experience. This technology is a breakthrough in the field of holographic display interaction.

The key feature of WiMi's holographic complex amplitude computation and updating technology is that it can draw and erase 3D point cloud images in real-time and without delay, while enabling the observer to freely perform drawing and erasing operations in 3D space. This is based on complex amplitude computation, where the complex amplitude represents the amplitude and phase information of light waves, which is a key element in realizing accurate holographic displays. By using a motion sensor to detect the position of the observer's fingertip, the system is able to calculate the complex amplitude distribution of the hologram. Unlike conventional methods, this technique is independent of the number of points that make up the 3D point cloud in each frame, allowing the system to update the hologram quickly, even as the number of points in the cloud increases.

This technique aims to address the limitations of existing holographic display systems in terms of real-time computation and interactive drawing. Through the accurate calculation and updating of complex amplitude, the technique enables holograms to be reconstructed at a much higher speed, realizing real-time drawing and erasing for interaction with the observer's fingertips, which greatly enhances the user's interactive experience in 3D space. The technology utilizes an advanced motion sensor system to accurately capture the position of the observer's fingertip, and realizes the rapid reconstruction of holograms through the computation and updating of the complex amplitude distribution. The characteristics of holographic complex amplitude, combined with the latest algorithmic optimization, ensure that the system remains stable and efficient when processing large-scale 3D point cloud images.

The framework of the holographic complex amplitude computation and updating technology is a combination of several key components that together form an efficient, real-time holographic display system. The system framework includes:

Sensor and localization: The motion sensor in the system is responsible for capturing the position of the observer's fingertips and gesture movements. Through precise positioning technology, the system can accurately capture the observer's gesture trajectory in the air, realizing real-time tracking and positioning of drawing and erasing operations in 3D space.

Complex amplitude computation: This module is responsible for computing the complex amplitude distribution of holograms. Using the complex amplitude computation method, the system is able to accurately describe the amplitude and phase information of light waves, thus realizing the accurate reconstruction and updating of the hologram. The efficient computation of this module ensures the real-time accuracy of the hologram.

Holograms updating engine: The holograms updating engine is the core component of the system, which is responsible for handling the computation and updating of the complex amplitude distribution. It adopts high-speed parallel computing technology, which can quickly handle large-scale computing tasks and realize real-time updating of holograms. The engine ensures that the system is able to quickly update the holograms in every frame, enabling the observer to enjoy a latency-free interactive experience.

Projection and display devices: In order to allow the observer to see the real-time drawing and erasing (interactive) process of the holograms, the system is equipped with high-resolution projection and display devices. These devices are capable of accurately reproducing complex holograms and projecting them into the air for the observer to visualize and interact with.

Interactive interface and user feedback: The system is designed with an intuitive user interface and provides real-time user feedback. By accurately recognizing and responding to the observer's gestures, the system is able to display the effects of the observer's drawing and erasing operations in the air in real-time, allowing the user to control the interaction process of the holograms in a more intuitive way.

The launch of the holographic complex amplitude computation and updating technology will bring a far-reaching impact to the holographic display field. According to the person in charge of the enterprise, the release of this innovative technology marks the enterprise's leading position in the field of holographic display, and also demonstrates its determination and ability to continuously promote scientific and technological innovation. In the future, we will continue to increase R&D investment in holographic display technology to bring users more high-quality, immersive visual experiences, and help holographic display technology to be widely used and developed in various fields.

WiMi's holographic complex amplitude computation and updating technology is expected to be applied to holographic-graphic near-eye displays, head-mounted displays (HMDs), and other augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, further expanding the possibilities of user interfaces and mobile devices. and provide strong support for next-generation user interfaces and mobile devices. This technology is expected to enable contactless interfaces, allowing users to draw and erase characters freely in the air, creating a more immersive and intuitive user experience. It is believed that holographic display technology will usher in a whole new era of development, bringing people a more realistic and stunning visual experience, and helping to drive the vigorous development of the digital era.

