Sourcepass Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List in Three Categories

Inc. has recognized Sourcepass for their elevation of the IT Industry and overall community impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the General Excellence, IT Management, and On the Rise: 0-4 years in business categories. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewswire)

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

"Being named as winners in three categories is a confirmation that we are significantly elevating the IT services industry while also having a positive impact on our communities", said Sourcepass CEO, Chuck Canton. "We are passionate about entrepreneurship and are proud of the recognition by Inc. for our commitment to corporate responsibility."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs its award-winning multiplatform content which reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.