University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Offers Online Degree Programs Supported by Academic Partnerships

BELTON, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) today announced its plan to partner with Academic Partnerships (AP) to grow its online portfolio of undergraduate and graduate programs. Beginning in the Summer of 2024, UMHB will offer its high-quality online nursing and public health programs to students seeking flexible higher education.

The courses, offered by UMHB's Mayborn College of Health Sciences, are designed for working professionals to help prepare students for careers in the ever-changing environment of healthcare. The online degree programs include:

RN to BSN

Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner

Master of Science in Nursing – Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner

Master of Science in Nursing – Nursing Education

Master of Public Health

"Through our partnership with Academic Partnerships, we look forward to making these critical programs more accessible as we prepare our future graduates for careers in healthcare," said Dr. Colin Wilborn, Executive Dean, Mayborn College of Health Sciences. I strongly believe the graduates of these programs will have a positive impact within their local community and beyond."

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor's online nursing and public health programs provide a flexible learning experience with 100% online coursework. UMHB's curriculums use real-world experience and rigorous content that can be applied in the workplace right away. There are multiple start dates to choose from throughout the year to accommodate busy schedules.

Helping to support UMHB in making these programs more accessible is Academic Partnerships, a leading online facilitator. AP is a partner to more than 55 universities across the country, primarily regional public universities, helping those institutions expand access to high-quality, affordable, and workforce-relevant education.

Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Academic Partnerships said, "We are excited to partner with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as they increase access to their critical healthcare programs. Together we have a shared mission of expanding access to high-quality education at an affordable cost. As we continue to face a nursing shortage across the country, we are grateful for partners like UMHB that are making it possible for nurses to continue their education in a flexible way."

The first cycle of classes begins May 6, 2024, with an application deadline of April 22, 2024. For more information or to apply for these programs or other University Online offerings, please visit https://onlinedegrees.umhb.edu

About UMHB

Located in Belton, the heart of Central Texas, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor was founded in 1845, making it the oldest continuously operating college in the state. Since its inception in 1845, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor has been known for producing educators, nurses, business leaders, and missionaries through its comprehensive undergraduate and graduate degrees. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Learn more at www.umhb.edu.

About Academic Partnerships

Academic Partnerships assists primarily regional public universities in increasing their access and impact by making their academic programs available to students online. Founded in 2007, AP's mission is to expand access to high-quality, affordable, and workforce-relevant education, especially for working and adult students. AP brings single-minded dedication to student success, an integrated set of services, and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

