When the World Needs Hope

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is a time to celebrate—family, friends, love, joy, hope. But for many this time of year brings anxiety, loneliness, high exceptions, a lack of joy, and questions about true "peace on earth, goodwill toward men" ever occurring. While it seems the world spins out of control at times and Christmas has become a materialistic celebration, there are purpose and hope at Christmas, and peace is coming.

David Jeremiah shares the true meaning of Christmas with millions around the world.

Last Thanksgiving Turning Point Productions, a division of Turning Point Ministries with David Jeremiah, premiered its first feature length film—Why the Nativity? The message of "stable peace in an unstable world" reached 22 million online viewers and 8 million households through television outlets in both English and Spanish. This year the film is being released in four additional languages—Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic, and Telegu—with the potential to reach 2 billion more people. The message is resonating with a world that needs hope, and it is a message that will never grow old or diminish in significance.

For that reason, Dr. Jeremiah is not stopping with simply re-releasing Why the Nativity? or translating it into additional languages. "Everybody wants to celebrate Christmas because it brings hope; let's give people ways to be celebrate that point them to the true hope of the world," Dr. Jeremiah recently said to a crowd while speaking in New York City.

This holiday season Turning Point Ministries is releasing the following Christmas related programming and content—

WHY THE NATIVITY? RELATED CONTENT



Why the Nativity? feature length docudrama is available online at WhytheNativity.org , on the TurningPoint+ streaming service, and the Turning Point app. feature length docudrama is available online at, on the TurningPoint+ streaming service, and the Turning Point app.

Why the Nativity? will air on Turning Point's regular weekend broadcasts beginning December 3 and on Turning Point's regular daily television broadcast beginning December 6 (find all broadcast airings with our Station Locator ) . will air on Turning Point's regular weekend broadcasts beginningand on Turning Point's regular daily television broadcast beginning(find all broadcast airings with our

WhytheNativity.org/Releases) . In addition to the distributions listed above, Turning Point is working with networks and streaming platforms to purchase supplementary paid airtimes (for a complete list of television and streaming releases visit

Why the Nativity? shorts, Why the Nativity? Q&A videos, and Why the Nativity? clips will be shared across all Turning Point's social media and digital channels throughout the season.

Why the Nativity? devotional plan on YouVersion is a 5-day plan that features segments from Why the Nativity? along with a passage of Scripture and a reflection on the greatest story ever told.

ADDITIONAL CHRISTMAS CONTENT

Season of Joy , a new book by David Jeremiah beautifully crafted and designed to offer uplifting devotionals inspired by Christmas carols, biblical accounts of Jesus' birth, and historical Christmas tradition. beautifully crafted and designed to offer uplifting devotionals inspired by Christmas carols, biblical accounts of Jesus' birth, and historical Christmas tradition.

Home for Christmas Channel, the source for melodious music, joyful carols , captivating pageants , heartwarming laughter , meaningful Scripture, and enlightening Bible teachings . Available across all digital platform these complimentary resources can be enjoyed wherever you want to add a touch of Christmas. Channel, the source for. Available across all digital platform these complimentary resources can be enjoyed wherever you want to add a touch of Christmas.

Make the Season Bright, Dr. Jeremiah's Christmas specials filmed live from the Beacon Theatre on Broadway will re-air on Turning Point's regular broadcasts during the month of December (find all broadcast airings with our Station Locator ) . Dr. Jeremiah's Christmas specials filmed live from the Beacon Theatre on Broadway will re-air on Turning Point's regular broadcasts during the month of December (find all broadcast airings with our

David Jeremiah Christmas series, in addition to Christmas specials, will air throughout the month of December. These past Christmas messages from Dr. Jeremiah 40+ years of ministry will air during our regular broadcast times (find all broadcast airings with our Station Locator ) . series, in addition to Christmas specials, will air throughout the month of December. These past Christmas messages from Dr. Jeremiah 40+ years of ministry will air during our regular broadcast times (find all broadcast airings with our

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With more than 40 years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the Prophecy Academy , OVERCOMER, Airship Genesis , PassagesTV, Why the Nativity? , and PerhapsToday to name a few.

Why the Nativity? has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades since its premiere last year. Just last month it was awarded Production of the Year at the Annual San Diego Film Week Awards.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazine, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by its patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

