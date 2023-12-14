Empowering Alternatives - The Coterie and Vector Unveil Strategic Partnership for Seamless Investor Insights

The Coterie and Vector announce partnership to revolutionize performance reporting and fund administration experience for LPs in alternative investment funds.

By digitizing marketing materials, KYC, PCAPs, and more, LPs and GPs will have greater visibility into their investments

Vector's exceptional fund services will provide fund managers with a seamless experience, further complementing their Valence web portal offering

The alternative assets market currently stands at $11 trillion and is projected to reach $23.3 trillion by 2027. This level of growth requires new thinking - something existing fund administrators and portals aren't capable of

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coterie and Vector today proudly announce a strategic partnership that aims to redefine the investor experience in alternative investments. Vector, a leading fund administrator providing reporting and accounting services for closed-end fund managers, joins forces with The Coterie, a fintech company empowering investors in private funds to aggregate and analyze performance and exposure data across diverse portfolios.

(PRNewsfoto/Vector AIS) (PRNewswire)

The Coterie and Vector announce a partnership that aims to redefine the investor experience in alternative investments.

LPs in funds administered by Vector will now be able to effortlessly access detailed performance and exposure information across their portfolio of alternative investments. Investors will also get access to The Coterie's simplified and centralized capital call process, enabling them to seamlessly fund capital calls and eliminate the need to navigate between various fund investments. Managers will also be able to provide their LPs with detailed performance reporting, including exposure, MOIC, and cross fund comparison. With Vector and The Coterie, GPs and LPs will save time, money, and be able to focus their time on investing.

"Vector has always been at the forefront of leveraging technology to provide exceptional fund administration services. Our significant growth this year is evidence that our approach is resonating with emerging and established managers. This partnership with The Coterie will revolutionize the fund management landscape," said Molly Yakubian, CEO of Vector.

"The Coterie is leading the fintech software revolution. For too long, the tools available to investors in alternative assets classes have been antiquated and useless. By partnering with Vector, we'll be able to bring our automated capital calls and performance reporting to more individual and institutional investors," said Ethan Agarwal, CEO of The Coterie.

The partnership launches January 1, 2024 and includes the integration of Vector's proprietary platform, Valence, with The Coterie's platform via API. This strategic alliance not only allows LPs to seamlessly opt into The Coterie's services, effortlessly receiving performance data from Valence, but also grants exclusive access to The Coterie's application for LPs in existing funds managed by Vector clients. Vector's GP clients will maintain uninterrupted access to Valence to efficiently access key investor and fund information.

Website: vectorais.com

Website: thecoterie.co

The Coterie logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vector AIS