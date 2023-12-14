Guardian of Sustainable Earth: CTCI Remains a Constituent of Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, again Holds Construction & Engineering Leading Position

TAIPEI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTCI Corporation (TWSE: 9933), a global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provider, announced today that for the 9th consecutive year it has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, keeping the record as the only EPC company in Taiwan that has been included in the index. The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment result further indicates that CTCI retained the top spot in the construction & engineering industry group, and received the highest score in the Social Dimension as well as the Environmental Dimension. The performance shows that the world's leading index provider highly recognize CTCI's commitment to sustainability.

"As a Guardian of Sustainable Earth, we connect our business operations to the sustainable goals, as well as enroot ESG (environmental, social, and governance) practices into employees' daily routine," said John T. Yu, CTCI Group Chairman. "The employee engagement survey result shows that our staff identify most strongly with the company's ESG practices, reaching 86%."

CTCI's corporate governance is marked by resilient financial growth and sustainable supply chain management. In 2022, CTCI secured 102.5 billion NTD in new contracts, while the backlog and revenue unprecedently reached 328.9 billion NTD and 95.1 billion NTD, respectively. Aiming for the goal to achieve net zero emissions at its headquarters and offices by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions at all production sites by 2050, CTCI spearheads the emissions reduction efforts by having established the CTCI Supplier Net Zero Alliance and hosted the annual Taiwan Sustainable Engineering Symposium to motivate all counterparts take sustainable actions.

In terms of the Environmental Dimension, CTCI is pursuing green engineering projects globally, helping customers save energy and cut emissions. Backlog projects that are characterized as green energy and low-carbon have grown by 461% between 2015 and September 2023, spanning across the solar power, offshore wind power, energy storage, and water reclamation sectors. As a signatory of the Business for Nature initiative, one way that CTCI helps safeguard biodiversity is through the Dingli Green Water Vitality Initiative, which requires ecological protection at all CTCI offices and sites, as well as throughout engineering, procurement, and construction stages. Other environmental goals set by CTCI include: reach no net loss (NNL) and zero deforestation at its operation sites by 2030; create net positive impact (NPI) at all operation sites, and achieve NNL and zero deforestation along the value chain by 2050.

In terms of the Social Dimension, CTCI follows the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Working with CTCI Education Foundation and the local community, CTCI brings about positive impact. Efforts include giving social care, supporting welfare organizations, promoting green consumption, raising awareness on local cultural and ecological issues, providing volunteer services, and educating people on sustainable engineering. With 8,000 employees from 20 nations, CTCI's workplace is characterized as one of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Besides a diverse benefits policy and rich cultural activities, CTCI provides full support to its employees, ensuring that they enjoy work, achieve work-life balance, and grow.

About CTCI http://www.ctci.com

CTCI is a global engineering services provider that offers a comprehensive range of services, products, and solutions. Since its founding in 1979, CTCI has strived to deliver the world's most reliable engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation & maintenance, and project management services. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CTCI serves the environmental, power, transportation, industrial, refinery, petrochemicals, advanced technology facilities, and LNG receiving terminals markets. The company has about 8,000 employees in around 50 operation bases spanning across more than 10 countries. CTCI aims to become a Guardian of Sustainable Earth by contributing to global sustainability through green engineering, and is committed to wielding its influence in the industry to create a low-carbon supply chain. It continues to engage its partners worldwide to deliver responsible business operations, jointly contributing to the planet's sustainable development. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Emerging Markets Index.

