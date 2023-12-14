Neogen®, Cat Fanciers' Association Collaborate to Advance Feline DNA Testing

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it is collaborating with the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA), a leading authority in feline advocacy.

The relationship centers around Neogen's My CatScan™ DNA testing services, with the aim of advancing the genomic products available to CFA members through marketing, education, and promotion of Neogen technology and products.

"We are excited about this relationship with the Cat Fanciers' Association," said Dr. Robert Westra, Associate Medical Director at Neogen. "This strategic collaboration will not only advance feline DNA testing but also strengthen the bond between Neogen and the feline community. Both Neogen and CFA look forward to a successful collaboration, driving innovation and awareness in the field of feline genetics."

"Preservation breeding is about careful selection based on ancestry and, most importantly, health and genetic traits," says Desiree Bobby of CFA. "Neogen's My CatScan product screens for over 120 feline health risks and genetic traits and provides data that our breeders need to meticulously shape new generations of pedigreed cats."

The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc., a not-for-profit association of member clubs and the world's most influential registry of pedigreed cats, has been preserving, celebrating, and protecting cats since 1906. CFA's mission is to preserve and promote the pedigreed breeds of cats and to enhance the well-being of all cats. CFA promotes education, responsible cat ownership, and proper care to the owners of millions of cats worldwide.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

