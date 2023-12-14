THE PREMIER CULINARY EXPERIENCE IS COMING TO THE EAST COAST

INAUGURAL FOOD & WINE CLASSIC IN CHARLESTON DEBUTS SEPTEMBER 27 - 29, 2024

Iconic Festival Expands to Charleston for a Weekend of Celebrity Chef Demos, Expert-Led Wine Tastings, Cultural Excursions, Insider Tours, and Much More

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Food & Wine, Southern Living and Travel + Leisure announce the first-ever FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, presented by Explore Charleson, set to take place September 27 - 29, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina.

FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston (PRNewswire)

Bringing more than 40 years of expertise creating the renowned FOOD & WINE Classic event franchise, Food & Wine, in collaboration with iconic brands, Southern Living and Travel + Leisure, will host the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, a premier weekend-long festival celebrating the best of the city, featuring world-class chefs and local talent; wine and food tastings, seminars, and demonstrations; one-of-a-kind local tours and excursions, and more. Explore Charleston will be the Presenting Sponsor of the event.

"I am excited to be partnering with my colleagues at Southern Living and Travel + Leisure to build on the storied legacy of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen and introduce this singular experience in a new destination," said Food & Wine Editor in Chief, Hunter Lewis. "No other place shares a blend of hospitality, foodways, culture, architecture, and history like the Holy City, and I can't wait to see this dynamic new event come to life there next fall. A huge thank you to Charleston for welcoming us in a big way."

Tickets for the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston 2024 will go on sale in Spring 2024. Updates on festival programming, participating talent, travel information, and sponsorship opportunities can be found on foodandwineclassicincharleston.com.

Helen Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Explore Charleston said, "I am thrilled and honored that Charleston has been selected as the new FOOD & WINE Classic host community. Our collaboration with Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Travel + Leisure is a testament to our community's rich culinary tapestry and vibrant hospitality. This unique event will further elevate the Charleston area as America's premier food and beverage destination. I am immensely proud of what our community offers, and I eagerly await the unparalleled experience this event will bring to all who attend."

In addition to the debut of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, next year will also mark the 41st anniversary of the celebrated FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, taking place June 14 - 16, 2024.

ABOUT FOOD & WINE

Food & Wine celebrates the global epicurean experience with an authoritative voice in its magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a robust multi-platform presence, including print, digital and social as well as its Biscuits & Jam podcast and licensing partnerships. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer, from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink. Travel + Leisure connects with its audience across platforms including the U.S. flagship and four international print editions, digital channels, the annual World's Best franchise and more. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

ABOUT EXPLORE CHARLESTON

Explore Charleston is a 501c6 destination marketing and management organization (DMMO) representing ten municipalities across three counties in the Greater Charleston Area. It seeks to unify and lead the local travel industry in marketing the destination, creating overnight visitation, and supporting the community's long-term development through sustainable tourism promotion and management strategies. In 2022, the Charleston region's travel and hospitality industry supported over 51,000 hospitality jobs and generated an economic impact of over $12.8 billion.

